Nashville? Gateway? Bristol ... Dirt? Which new NASCAR stop has been the best? Vote here!

Now that the final off week is out of the way, 20 straight weeks of NASCAR Cup Series racing will take us through the Championship Race in November.

The schedule gets back underway with the series' third visit to Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday before visiting the Windy City for the inaugural Chicago Street Race next week.

Both tracks are part of a wave of new circuits on the schedule over the past few years, but which has been the best? We want you to tell us!

In addition to Nashville, new points-paying races at COTA, World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway), the Indy Road Course and on the Bristol Dirt have been added over the last three years. And that doesn't mention two straight years of holding the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum to start the season.

The Cup Series will make its third stop in as many years at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, but has it been the best of NASCAR's new additions over the past few years?

With Nashville's third Cup Series race coming up on Sunday, we figured it was a good time to ask, which of these additions have been the best and which would you most like to see become a fixture for the future? As always, you may vote up to once an hour and the poll will close at noon on Sunday.

Sunday will also mark the first NASCAR broadcast of the year for NBC. Last week, we asked which network — NBC or Fox — you preferred with 62.6% of you picking Fox.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: From L.A. to Nashville, which has been best new track? Vote!