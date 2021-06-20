Nashville Cup race results, driver points

Kyle Larson won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.

Larson led a race-high 264 of 300 laps in earning his third consecutive points-paying win. It was also Hendrick Motorsports’ fifth consecutive points-paying victory.

Ross Chastain finished a career-best second. William Byron finished third. Aric Almirola finished fourth. Kevin Harvick finished fifth.

Taking another big bite out of Denny Hamlin‘s lead in the regular season standings, Larson has now closed to within nine points of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Larson outscored Hamlin, 58-20, on Sunday for a 38-point gain. Hamlin finished 22nd, earning five stage points.

Chase Elliott (finished 13th Sunday) is third in points, 55 behind Hamlin. Byron is fourth in points, 79 behind Hamlin. Joey Logano (finished 10th Sunday) is fifth in points, 107 behind Hamlin.

