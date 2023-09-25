Nashville area's top volleyball soccer stars highlight girls athlete of the week poll for Sept. 18-23

The online voting booth is open and it's time to vote for the La Z Boy Furniture Galleries girls athlete of the week for Sept. 18-23.

Here are this week's candidates to choose from.

Laura Hendricks, Station Camp: Hendricks had a goal and two assists in a 9-0 win over Portland last Thursday.

Caitlyn Chaney, Gallatin: The senior middle hitter had 19 kills, 88.6% serve percentage and six digs in three matches last week against Mt. Juliet, Portland and Green Hill.

Claire Bryant, Stewarts Creek: Bryant had a hat trick in a 8-1 win over Riverdale last Thursday.

Jada Burns, MTCS: Burns had 15 kills and eight digs n a 3-2 win over PCA to improve to 35-1 overall last Thursday.

Bailey Shepard, DCA: Shepard had 24 kills, 3 blocks and 18 digs against district rival Friendship Christian Academy on Tuesday and 18 kills, 2 blocks, 16 digs and 4 assists on Thursday against Davidson Academy.

Presley Cavender, Goodpasture: Cavender had five goals to lead Goodpasture past Ezell Harding, 9-0 last Tuesday.

Serenity Safeeullah, Hillsboro: Safeeullah had a hat trick in the second half alone as Hillsboro rolled to a 5-2 win last Tuesday.

Emily Holmes, Father Ryan: The senior led the Irish with 22 kills, five digs, an ace, and two blocks in their sweeps of Christ Presbyterian Academy and Pope Prep High School last week.

Meah Thompson, Eagleville: Thompson had 17 kills, six digs and two aces last Monday.

Gabriella Curtis, Fairview: Curtis had a combined 34 kills, 27 digs and five aces in three matches last week.

