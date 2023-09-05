Nashville area high school football Small Class rankings: DCA, MTCS emerge in top 5

A preseason state title contender is clinging to the last spot in the rankings. Two teams cracked the list for the first time.

The Small Class football rankings include teams Classes 1A-3A and Division II-A.

1. East Robertson (3-0): Isaiah and Elijah Groves are two reasons the Indians remain unbeaten. Isaiah rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown in a 20-7 win over Monterey last week. Elijah, a Kentucky commitment, totaled 130 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, plus an interception on defense. Last week: No. 1. Next game: at Sycamore.

2. East Nashville (3-0): The Eagles have defeated three Large Class schools — Pope Prep (Division II-AA), Kenwood (Class 6A) and Overton (6A) — by a combined 112-32. Elijah Usher (99-yard interception return, 55-yard fumble return) and Jordan Houston (73-yard fumble return) combined for three non-offensive touchdowns in a 40-0 shutout against Overton last week. Last week: No. 2. Next game: at Maplewood.

3. Friendship Christian (3-0): The Commanders have gotten big production from running back Tyson Wolcott, who rushed for 121 yards and four TDs in a 42-21 win over Columbia Academy last week. Last week: No. 3. Next game: at Grace Christian-Franklin.

4. Donelson Christian Academy (2-1): Mitchell Carey was 11-of-21 passing for 251 yards and five TDs, including scoring passes to Grayson Scragg (1) and Cameron Booker (2), as the Wildcats got back in the win column with a 48-12 victory against Middle Tennessee Heat. Last week: No. 7. Next game: vs. Providence.

More: Even with new coach and QB, East Nashville football is chasing same dream

5. MTCS (3-0): Eli Wilson’s 217 yards rushing and four TDs helped the Cougars stay unbeaten with a 42-13 win against Grace Christian-Franklin. Last week: No. 8. Next game: vs. Clarksville Academy.

6. Smith County (3-0): The Owls offense played its best game so far in a 47-28 win over Liberty Creek. Smith County is 3-0 for the first time since 2017. Last week: No. 9. Next game: at Macon Co..

7. Mt. Pleasant (3-0): Darien Meza led a 51-35 win over Waverly with 154 yards receiving and three TDs, in addition to 85 yards rushing and a score. This is Mt. Pleasant’s first appearance in this season’s rankings. Last week: Unranked. Next game: at Harpeth.

8. Waverly (2-1): The Tigers didn’t keep up in an offensive shootout against Mt. Pleasant, trailing 51-21 through three quarters in a 51-35 loss. Last week: No. 4. Next game: at Harpeth, Sept. 15.

9. Loretto (3-0): Carter Daniel’s 259-yard, six-TD passing performance highlighted a 47-13 victory against Harpeth last week, pushing Loretto into the rankings for the first time this season. Last week: Unranked. Next game: at Summertown.

10. Nashville Christian (0-3): Five-star sophomore quarterback Jared Curtis, the No. 2 quarterback in 2025 and No. 10 player nationally, per the 247Sports Composite, threw for 218 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score. After reaching the Division II-A state championship game two seasons in a row, the Eagles are 0-3 for the first time in three years. Last week: No. 6. Next game: vs. Mt. Juliet Christian, Sept. 15.

