Nashville area football top performers, Week 9: Jared Curtis, Kaleb Beasley have huge games

Here are the Nashville area's top performers from Week 9 of the 2023 TSSAA season. Statistics submitted by coaches and team statisticians.

Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy: Beasley starred on offense, defense and special teams. The Tennessee commitment returned a blocked field goal 73 yards for a TD. He also caught a TD pass and intercepted two passes for the Mustangs, who beat Knoxville Catholic 33-10.

Mason Tidwell, Loretto: Tidwell was masterful at quarterback. He was 7-of-7 passing for 149 yards and three TDs in a 48-21 win over Eagleville to keep the Mustangs perfect. He also ran for 64 yards and scored a rushing TD.

Harrison Edwards, Mt. Juliet: Edwards helped keep Mt. Juliet (8-0) perfect for the season with a 202-yard rushing performance. He also scored a TD in the Bears' 38-31 double OT win over Lebanon.

More: TSSAA football scores: Week 9 Tennessee high school football scoreboard

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian: Curtis, the No. 2 quarterback in the country for the class of 2026, was 22-of-44 passing for 346 yards and four TDs in a 49-37 loss to Fayetteville.

Javin Drewelow, Nashville Christian: Drewelow was Curtis' top target in NCS' loss to Fayetteville. He had 10 catches for 221 yards and two TDs.

Braden Graham, Riverdale: Graham was 17-of-30 passing for 314 yards with five TDs in the Warriors' 55-28 win over Blackman.

Brock Montgomery, Riverdale: Montgomery had 141 yards receiving with two TD catches in the Warriors' win

Keshawn Williams, Riverdale: Williams had 83 receiving yards and three TD catches from Graham.

Cole Gregory, Trousdale County: Gregory did it all for the Yellow Jackets (4-4) in their 28-0 win over Monterey. Gregory had 23 carries for 197 yards with two TDs. He also was 12-of-16 passing for 190 yards and two TDs. Gregory also had 12 tackles and an interception on defense.

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or tkreager@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter @Kreager.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Kaleb Beasley, Jared Curtis have big games in Week 9