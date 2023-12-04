Nashville area football Small Class rankings: MTCS, East Nashville top teams of 2023 TSSAA season

What a season for Middle Tennessee Christian School.

The Cougars are No. 1 in the final 2023 Nashville area football Small Class rankings. They won their first TSSAA football championship in their first appearance, defeating No. 4 Friendship Christian 28-13 for the Division II-A state title.

Teams in consideration are from Classes 1A-3A and Division II-A.

1. MTCS (12-1): Running back Eli Wilson rushed for 2,131 yards and 34 touchdowns on 156 carries for the year. MTCS’ only loss came in the regular season against Class 1A state champion South Pittsburg, 18-6. Last week: No. 1.

2. East Nashville (12-3): The Eagles’ third consecutive trip to the Class 3A state finals ended with a 42-20 loss to nine-time defending state champion Alcoa. Kelan Anderson set a TSSAA championship game record with a 99-yard touchdown run. First-year coach Damien Harris proved that East Nashville can be a sustained winner. Last week: No. 3.

3. East Robertson (13-2): East Robertson won a program-best 13 games and lost 13-7 to Riverside in the Class 2A finals. Running back Isaiah Groves finished with 3,085 yards and 31 touchdowns on 277 carries. Last week: No. 2.

4. York Institute (13-1): The Dragons recorded a program-high 13 wins and nearly made the Class 2A finals, falling to East Robertson 35-31 in the semis. York finished with two 1,000-yard rushers in quarterback Myles Leffew and running back Riylin Miller, who combined for 36 TDs. Last week: No. 5.

5. Friendship Christian (11-3): The Commanders would have finished No. 4 if not for their 8-7 regular-season loss at home to York Institute. Mr. Football finalist Tyson Wolcott carried the team with 3,027 yards rushing and a TSSAA-record 54 TDs. Last week: No. 4.

6. Giles County (10-3): The Bobcats lost to eventual Class 3A champion Alcoa in the state semifinals. Quarterback Johnny Jackson (2,167 yards of offense, 26 TDs), Kamauri Turner (2,143 all-purpose yards, 29 TDs) and X’Zorion Randolph (1,878 all-purpose yards, 22 TDs) had huge seasons. Last week: No. 6.

7. Moore County (12-1): Mr. Football finalist Dawson White completed 72% of his passes for 2,139 yards, 27 TDs and five interceptions to go with 1,464 yards rushing and 22 scores. Moore County lost 28-27 in the quarterfinals to eventual Class A runner-up McKenzie. Last week: No. 7.

8. Columbia Academy (8-4): The Bulldogs hung with Division II-A state champion MTCS as well as anyone, falling 35-27 to the Cougars in the state semifinals. Running back Montae Baldwin finished with 1,952 yards rushing and 26 TDs on 248 carries. Last week: No. 8.

9. Smith County (10-3): The Owls won 10 games for the 13th time in program history. The season ended with a 49-20 loss to East Robertson in a Class 2A quarterfinal. Last week: No. 9

10. Liberty Creek (8-5): The Wolves won eight games and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals in just the program’s second season and first playing a full TSSAA schedule. Quarterback Brian Rager was named Region 5-3A offensive player of the year. Last week: No. 10.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: MTCS No. 1 in final Nashville area Small Class ranking