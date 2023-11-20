Nashville area football Small Class rankings: East Robertson, York Institute eye 1st TSSAA finals

East Robertson and York Institute are on a collision course for history.

One of the teams will play in a TSSAA football playoffs state championship game for the first time. The No. 2- and No. 3-ranked teams in the Nashville area Small Class football rankings will meet Friday in a Class 2A semifinal at York.

Teams in consideration are from Classes 1A-3A and Division II-A.

1. MTCS (11-1): The Cougars qualified for the Division II-A state championship game for the first time with a 35-27 win at Columbia Academy. Eli Wilson ran for 209 yards and scored three touchdowns on 15 carries. Last week: No. 1. Next game: vs. Friendship Christian, Nov. 30.

2. York Institute (13-0): The Dragons have a chance to play in their first state championship game after beating Hampton 56-13 in a Class 2A quarterfinal. Myles Leffew was 5-of-9 passing for 179 yards and three touchdowns, with a rushing TD. Last week: No. 2. Next game: vs. East Robertson.

3. East Robertson (12-1): Isaiah Groves rushed 21 times for 254 yards and three touchdowns as East Robertson dismantled Smith County 49-20 in a Class 2A quarterfinal. Last week: No. 4. Next game: at York Institute.

4. East Nashville (11-2): The Eagles are in the Class 3A state semifinals for the third year in a row. Elijah Usher needed just two carries to gain 112 yards, aided by his 78-yard TD run in East Nashville's 41-14 win over Liberty Creek. Last week: No. 5. Next game: vs. Dyersburg.

5. Friendship Christian (11-2): The Commanders will have a chance to defend their Division II-A state championship. Tyson Wolcott had 25 carries for 230 yards and scored six TDs in a 56-14 win over Nashville Christian. He broke the state record with 52 rushing touchdowns for the season. Last week: No. 6. Next game: vs. MTCS, Nov. 30.

MORE: Small Class boys athlete of week candidates shine in TSSAA football playoffs

6. Giles County (10-2): The Bobcats had no trouble in their 35-14 win over Meigs County in a Class 3A quarterfinal. X'Zorion Randolph rushed for 132 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He also intercepted a pass on defense. Last week: No. 9. Next game: at Alcoa.

7. Moore County (12-1): Dawson White was 12-of-20 passing for 185 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 28-27 loss to McKenzie in the Class A quarterfinals. He also rushed for 66 yards. Last week: No. 7. Next game: Season over.

8. Columbia Academy (8-4): Montae Baldwin had 36 carries for 164 yards and a TD in a 35-27 loss to MTCS in a Division II-A semifinal. Last week: No. 8. Next game: Season over.

More: TSSAA football playoffs: See the state semifinal pairings

9. Smith County (10-3): The Owls’ season ended with a 49-20 loss to East Robertson in a Class 2A quarterfinal. Ethan Madewell, Riley Martin and Peyton Nix each had a touchdown. Last week: No. 3. Next game: Season over.

10. Liberty Creek (8-5): Quarterback Brian Rager accounted for both touchdowns in the Wolves’ season-ending 41-14 loss at East Nashville in a Class 3A quarterfinal. Last week: No. 10. Next game: Season over.

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football playoffs: Nashville area Small Class rankings