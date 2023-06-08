Naseim Brantley ranked among the top 20 wide receivers in the Big Ten

Rutgers football seems to have landed an impact player in the Big Ten in Naseim Brantley. Brantley joins Rutgers via the transfer portal with the chance to be a top-tier wide receiver in the conference.

Brantley came to Rutgers this offseason at a position of need. He brings veteran experience and has the ability to be a game-changer for a Scarlet Knights offense that struggled last year.

An FCS All-American at Western Illinois, Brantley had 53 catches for 909 receiving yards with nine touchdowns last season. In 2022 against Minnesota, he had three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in a loss at the Big Ten program.

In writing up his assessment of Brantley, College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn ranked the Rutgers wide receiver as the No. 12 player at his position in the Big Ten:

“He was among the top receivers in FCS and was named Newcomer of the Year for the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Brantley looks to prove himself at the Power Five level with Rutgers, a team that scored just 17.4 points per game which ranked No. 124 in the country.”

Brantley will look to help Rutgers offset the loss in production with the graduation of Aron Cruickshank, Shameen Jones and Sean Ryan.

There is talent and potential for Rutgers at wide receiver, but it isn’t necessarily proven. A lot will be expected of Rashad Rochelle, coming off a true freshman season where he played wide receiver, running back and special teams, has the potential to be a breakout player this fall for Rutgers.

To read the full list from College Sports Wire, click here.

