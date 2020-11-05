NASCAR's Zane Smith knows he's 'the baby in the field.' He doesn't care

Huntington Beach native Zane Smith, 21, will attempt to become the second rookie driver to win the Gander RV & Outdoors truck series points championship Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. (GMS Racing)

The ink on Zane Smith’s driver’s license was barely dry when the Huntington Beach native got his first speeding ticket as a 16-year-old in his adopted hometown of Mooresville, N.C., five summers ago.

“I think it was the second day after he passed his driver’s test,” Mike Smith, Zane’s father, recalled this week. “He was going 95 mph in a 40-mph zone.”

Young Zane was only doing what came naturally. From the time he began racing BMX bikes at age 3, go-karts from ages 6 to 12, entry-level stock cars as a teenager to the 180-mph NASCAR trucks he now drives, Smith, 21, has been built for speed.

In fact, the day he was slapped with that moving violation, he was returning from a race in which he hit top speeds of more than 100 mph in a super late-model stock car.

Five years later, Smith, now a rising star on the NASCAR circuit, will attempt to become the second rookie driver ever to win the Gander RV & Outdoors truck series points championship when he runs his No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado in Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

“This whole thing is incredible — it’s been an unreal ride,” said Mike Smith, 54, who runs a race shop and an off-road racing team in Huntington Beach. “He’s worked super hard to get to where he is, and he’s so determined.

“When he was a little kid and they lined up at the door for recess, all the teachers said he’d step on people to get there first. Everything was a competition for him.”

Zane Smith takes that same killer instinct onto the track, where he has gone toe to toe with more experienced rivals in NASCAR’s truck series — he’s one of four finalists for the points title with Grant Enfinger, 35; Brett Moffitt, 28; and Sheldon Creed, 23 — and stared down some of the biggest names in the sport.

In the May 26 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Smith came from last place to make memorable passes of NASCAR Cup stars Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch before finishing third behind the two.

“I’m the baby in the field, and they definitely race you harder because of it,” Smith said by telephone from North Carolina. “But I tend not to take too much crap. I normally don’t get mad or even. I typically get ahead.”

Mike Smith isn’t sure how or why Zane developed into such a good driver, but he has a shop filled with more than 200 trophies as proof of Zane’s gift.

“Is it God-given ability? I don’t know,” Mike Smith said. “Why was Michael Jordan so good? Zane has great hand-eye coordination, good reaction times, the ability to process information quickly. And his determination to win has been big.”

That was evident to Roy Dehban, who runs Pro Am Racing in Riverside, and Tim Casey, owner of Brea-based La Paz Products, Inc., who helped fund Smith’s racing career with annual six-figure investments since Smith was 5 years old.

Smith attended Spring View Middle School in Huntington Beach through eighth grade, but by the time he was 14, he was spending so much time racing in the North Carolina area that he moved there, living first in a family motor home and then a small house his parents bought in Maiden, N.C.

“When you’re 14 years old, it’s pretty damn cool,” Smith said of trailer park living. “There was a pond there, so you’d go fishing whenever you wanted. It could have been a tent and I would have been cool with it.”

His mother, Debbie, usually stayed with Smith in the house, but not always. Smith, who was racing Legend and super late-model cars as a 15- and 16-year-old, learned to be self-sufficient, arranging transportation to and from tracks, preparing meals, sticking to his workout schedule and filling free time.

“He stayed there weeks at a time by himself,” Mike Smith said. “It was crazy. There are stories we probably can’t even tell.”

Zane Smith stands by his car during NASCAR Xfinity series qualifying on May 4, 2019, at Dover International Speedway. (Jason Minto / Associated Press)

