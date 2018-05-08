NASCAR's Truck Series is getting a new sponsor in 2019

The Truck Series will have a new title sponsor in 2019.

NASCAR announced that the now-Camping World Truck Series will be the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Gander Outdoors is a brand owned by Marcus Lemonis, the chairman of Camping World.

Why?

Lemonis said in a statement that the Truck Series had delivered on increasing awareness for the Camping World brand so we’re guessing the change in name comes with the same goal for a company he recently purchased. Lemonis bought Gander Mountain and rebranded it as Gander Outdoors a year ago.

“Nearly a decade ago we felt strongly our entitlement sponsorship would dramatically increase Camping World’s customer base and it’s delivered,” Lemonis said in a statement. “We expect the passionate fans of NASCAR will embrace Gander Outdoors the same way they supported Camping World and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of the series.”

What else is changing?

Doesn’t seem like much. Camping World signed a contract with NASCAR in 2014 that extended its title sponsorship of the series through 2022. The Gander Outdoors sponsorship simply fills out the rest of that contract given that it’s not a completely different company. Other than branding, don’t expect changes to the Truck Series that wouldn’t have happened with Camping World as a sponsor.

Yes, you have to learn another new title sponsor name

Camping World had become pretty synonymous with the Truck Series. The company had served as the primary sponsor of the series since the 2009 season and is the longest-serving title sponsor of a national NASCAR series. Camping World is just the second sponsor in Truck Series history. Tool brand Craftsman had sponsored the series since 1996.

The swap from Camping World to Gander Outdoors means that Xfinity will be the longest-serving NASCAR title sponsor starting in 2019. Xfinity took over the naming rights for NASCAR’s No. 2 series in 2015 after replacing Nationwide. NASCAR used to have remarkable stability with its title sponsors. Busch was the sponsor of the Xfinity Series from 1984-2007 and Winston served as the Cup Series title sponsor through 2003. Nextel took over the Cup Series in 2004 and the series became the Sprint Cup Series when Sprint merged with Nextel. Monster has been the Cup Series title sponsor since 2017 and will likely depart the series after the 2019 season.

Story Continues

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• TomBrady turns heads at Met Gala with unorthodox tuxedo

• Terez Paylor: The ripple effects of MattRyan’s $150M deal

• Ex-Duke star’s mom: NCAA model is like ‘slavery’

• Report: NASCAR owners exploring selling whole sport

