NASCAR's Next Gen car gets positive reviews after Richmond test

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Ty Dillon was eager to get the rundown from his brother.

On Wednesday at Richmond Raceway, Austin Dillon got a chance to test a prototype of the Next Gen car NASCAR plans to introduce into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. The car was assembled by Richard Childress Racing in collaboration with NASCAR.

RELATED: Next Gen car makes debut at Richmond test

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Before practice on Friday at Talladega Superspeedway, Ty got feedback from his brother.

“Yeah, I just talked to him right before first practice for about 20 minutes,” Ty Dillon said. “He is really excited about that car. It‘s totally different. There are so many things different about it that I‘m like, ‘That‘s going to happen? They are going to do this with that car?‘ I would have no clue what that look or feels like.

“He said it was crazy and a whole lot different. It‘s exciting for our sport. Our sport needs to continue to grow and evolve. That‘s the kind of steps we need to take in all aspects of the sport.”

The early returns indicate the Next Gen car should set a new performance standard for NASCAR‘s top series.

“All he told me is that it stops really good, it turns really good, it feels lighter and faster,” Ty said of Austin‘s test run in the car. “Just some different little things and some new unique aspects that I didn‘t even know were things on the car they are working on trying. It‘s all still in a development stage of a car, but it sounds exciting. I think it‘s going to be a lot of good things for the sport…

“I think the car reacts more to driver input and driver ability… It gives the driver more opportunity to show what he can showcase. That‘s exciting for all of us.”