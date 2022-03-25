NASCAR's latest punishment was massive, but was it the biggest penalty in history?

NASCAR on Thursday handed down one of the largest, and harshest, punishments in the sport's history, docking Brad Keselowski 100 points after finding his No. 6 had unapproved adjustments prior to the race at Atlanta last week.

Keselowski's crew chief Matt McCall was also fined $100,000 and suspended from the next four NASCAR Cup Series points races, while the penalty dropped Keselowski from 16th to 35 in the standings.

While this L2-level penalty was one of the worst in recent memory, there have been other eye-popping moments through the past few decades.

Here are some of the biggest, and most noteworthy, penalties handed down by NASCAR over the years.

Carl Long's engine

Carl Long was given a 12-week vacation by NASCAR in 2009 when the sanctioning body found that his engine was too big by 1/6th of an inch.

NASCAR found the infraction following a practice for the Sprint Showdown (the Sprint Showdown!) — a last-chance qualifier race to get into the All-Star Race.

Long was suspended for 12 weeks, fined $200,000, and docked 200 points.

Michael Waltrip

Michael Waltrip Racing goes flying

This one is perhaps the most infamous, at least in "recent" years.

NASCAR found that MWR was using an illegal fuel additive — the kind contained in jet fuel — during Daytona Speedweeks 2007, and fined the team $100,000 — the largest fine in NASCAR history at the time — docked them 100 points, and ejected crew chief David Hyder and competition director Bobby Kennedy from the garage.

The illegal substance was found inside the intake manifold of Waltrip's No. 55 Toyota before Daytona 500 qualifying, and sent back to North Carolina for further testing. Waltrip's team at the time maintained that it was oil.

Jeremy Mayfield's illegal fuel

Following a win at Auto Club Speedway back in 2000, Jeremy Mayfield was hit with one of the largest penalties (at the time) in NASCAR history ... for a race at Talladega the prior week!

NASCAR found that Mayfield's Penske-Kranefuss team used an illegal fuel additive during the 'Dega race, where Mayfield started on the pole.

Michael Kranefuss, who co-owned the team with Roger Penske, was fined $50,000, crew chief Peter Sospenzo was suspended for two months, and the team was docked 151 points.

"The additive was an oxygenate," said Mike Helton, who was NASCAR's senior vice president and chief operating officer at the time. "An oxygenate in the race fuel we use is a performance enhancer."

Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham nabbed in 1995

NASCAR made an example of its best driver following the 1995 Coca-Cola 600, slapping Ray Evernham, Jeff Gordon's crew chief, with a record $60,000 fine for "using suspension parts that did not meet NASCAR specifications."

Despite finishing 33rd in the race, officials became suspicious of Gordon's car after his right front wheel malfunctioned early in the race.

Richard Petty uses king-sized engine

Even The King gets in trouble every once in a while.

Back in 1983, NASCAR docked Petty 104 points and fined him $35,000 following his win at Charlotte for using an oversized engine. The team was also accused of placing the wrong tires on the right side of the car (who knew that was a thing?).

Race tires have different codes stamped on them to differentiate which side they should go on, and the crew later admitted they deliberately put left-side tires on the right side.

Still, NASCAR allowed Petty's win to stand because the car of second-place finisher Darrell Waltrip had already left the track by the time the Petty news hit, meaning NASCAR couldn't inspect his car.

Officials later said they didn't want fans leaving the track without knowing who won.

No Twitter back then!

