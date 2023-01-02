NASCAR's float 'Always Forward' wins award at 2023 Rose Parade

The start of the 2023 season is still more than a month away, but already NASCAR has recorded its first winner of the year. NASCAR’s float, themed “Always Forward,” won the award for Most Outstanding Depiction of National Treasures & Traditions as chosen in the 2023 Rose Parade on Monday in Pasadena, California.

The float mixed old rivals like Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon with new frontiers such as the LA Coliseum for the upcoming Busch Light Clash all decked out in the colorful flowers that are customary to the traditional parade down Colorado Boulevard. And in typical southern California fashion, it was a gorgeous day under blue skies and a warm reminder that it won’t be long until cars are revving down the track as NASCAR gets ready to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

To make the New Year’s celebration complete, NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty was on hand to ride the float along with promising newcomer Rajah Caruth, who honed his racing skills while playing eNASCAR and will join GMS Racing for a full-time ride in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this year.

Check out some of the tweets below from our folks on the ground at the parade and see some of the photos, too, from both our social team and the students from the University of Southern California, who are working with NASCAR leading up to the Feb. 5 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (8 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM).

