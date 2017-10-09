NASCAR's explanation for not penalizing Jimmie Johnson is ridiculous





NASCAR’s justification for not penalizing Jimmie Johnson for a pit stop gone bad with approximately 50 laps to go in Sunday’s race is more discombobulated than the stop itself.

Johnson pulled away from his pit stall without all of the lug nuts apparently tight on the left front wheel. Johnson stopped, backed up and his tire changer appeared to tighten a lug nut on the wheel before Johnson pulled away again.

As the tire changer rectified his mistake, Johnson’s car was partially out of his pit box, an apparent violation of the way NASCAR’s rule requiring teams to pit within their pit box is written.

Johnson wasn’t penalized and finished seventh. And Monday, NASCAR vice president of competition Scott Miller tried to say that Johnson’s pit stop was not the first time the sanctioning body had been lenient with its rules.

“It’s funny that this has come up now because it’s high-profile now that the playoffs — we’ve been calling that particular thing consistently over the past couple of years with the lug nuts,” Miller said. “The way we look at that one, they did their normal pit stop in the pit box, he left, they realized they had a lug nut and at that point to us it becomes a safety issue and allowing them to put the lug nut on the penalty becomes they probably lost 10 or 12 spots during that pit stop. That’s a penalty, we let them do that because we want to make sure it’s a safe situation out there on the racetrack.”