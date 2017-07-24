NASCAR's Earnhardt Jr. headed to NBC broadcast booth in 2018

Dale Earnhardt Jr. holds the award for winning the pole position after qualifying for a NASCAR cup auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, June 30, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join NBC Sports Group's coverage of stock car racing next year.

The agreement with NBCUniversal will allow Earnhardt to pursue ''a wide range of opportunities in the company's media businesses, including movies, television, podcasts, and other areas.''

Earnhardt announced in April he would retire after this season, in part because of his injury history. Two big crashes last summer forced him out of the final 18 races, and he missed two races during the 2012 playoffs also because of concussion-related symptoms.

The 42-year-old Earnhardt intends to compete in two Xfinity Series races next season and plans to be involved in the sport in other ways - when his broadcasting duties allow it.