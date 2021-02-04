How NASCAR's Busch Clash at Daytona works; lineup draw set for Feb. 8

The Busch Clash at Daytona is NASCAR’s annual exhibition race that kicks off Speedweeks and the final countdown for the Daytona 500. This year’s Clash, the 43rd such race, is set for Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. ET and will run for the first time on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

Television coverage will start at 6 p.m. ET on FS1 with the RaceDay Daytona pre-race show. Then coverage of the Busch Clash will get underway at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. Radio coverage will start on MRN at 6 p.m. ET. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also have coverage.

The lineup for the Busch Clash will be determined on Monday, Feb. 8 with a drawing held virtually at Daytona International Speedway. Track president Chip Wile and the crew chiefs will be with NASCAR.com’s Alex Weaver on Daytona’s Facebook page at 9 p.m. ET to reveal the results. Each crew chief will pick a Busch Beer can that Wile will then turn over to reveal the lineup spot. Come back Monday night to see the results posted here.

Once the lineup is set, the drivers will be one step closer to the race. This year’s race will feature 35 laps with one scheduled caution at Lap 15. As mentioned, this will be the first time the Clash is run on the road course, a 14-turn, 3.61-mile course that was introduced for the first time in NASCAR’s top three national series last August.

Entrance into the Busch Clash is by invitation only, and here’s how drivers can qualify for the race:

2020 Busch Pole Award winners

Past Busch Clash winners who competed full-time in 2020

DAYTONA 500 champions who competed full-time in 2020

Former DAYTONA 500 Busch Pole winners who competed full-time in 2020

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers

2020 NASCAR Cup Series race winners

2020 NASCAR Cup Series stage winners

There are 24 drivers eligible to compete in the 2021 Busch Clash, and they include:

Aric Almirola Ryan Blaney Alex Bowman Clint Bowyer Chris Buescher Kurt Busch Kyle Busch William Byron Cole Custer Matt DiBenedetto Austin Dillon Ty Dillon Chase Elliott Denny Hamlin Kevin Harvick Jimmie Johnson Erik Jones Matt Kenseth Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Ryan Newman Tyler Reddick Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr.

Note: Johnson and Bowyer retired at the end of the 2020 season and are not expected to compete, neither is Kenseth, who at present is not set to compete in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series.