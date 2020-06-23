After an emotional Monday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, the FBI concluded African American NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

It appeared a noose was found in Wallace's garage stall at Talladega on Sunday, but an FBI investigation showed the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been placed their months ago. This was well before Wallace's garage assignment.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR, was accompanied by every driver and pit crew Monday as he drove to the start line. After finishing 14th, he greeted fans for an emotional post-race interview, where he said the last week had been "hell."

Athletes like Steph Curry, LeBron James and many more rallied around Wallace on Monday. Wallace has been outspoken on racism in the sport and even helped push Confederate flags out of NASCAR events and off any properties of the sport.

More will come from this investigation, and Wallace will continue his fight to push racism out of the sport he loves.

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace not target of hate crime, FBI investigation says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area