NASCAR's 2021 Schedule To Have New Tracks, No Infield Access Until a Vaccine

Steve Phelps' second full season as president of NASCAR has been anything but routine.

The coronavirus shutdown came five races into the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season and Phelps spearheaded the decisions over how to return and recover from it during the ensuing two months. Once the season resumed, Phelps was then faced with procedural questions, like when to race, where to race and what the format for each of these events would be.

Meanwhile, NASCAR has been front and center in the renewed national conversation over racial inequality -- Bubba Wallace leading the movement from within the sport. Phelps made the decision to ban the Confederate flag from all NASCAR events and supported shows of unity from inside the garage.

He was forced to rebuild the 2020 schedule in piecemeal fashion, all the while working on a 2021 schedule, and having to delay the next-generation chassis and body that was supposed to debut alongside it to 2022.

Phelps’ season has been anything but procedural.

Alas, his tenure has reached the 2020 playoffs and he remains characteristically optimistic about the future of the sport -- even "at the risk of coming off Pollyanna-ish" as he is known to say.

THE LATEST ON THE 2021 SCHEDULE AND THE DAYTONA 500

Phelps did not disagree that the industry is working as if the pandemic will not be completely subdued by next spring and that is affecting how his office approaches building the 2021 schedule.

In a usual scenario, NASCAR would have released the 2021 schedule months ago.

"We're, frankly, trying to get in the balance of this year," Phelps said. "With that said, these variables are things we're taking into consideration like do we want to continue looking at potential new venues and the answer is yes."

"Do we want to look at potential format changes. Yes. Do we want to consider continuing of one day shows in some form or fashion? Probably. That's something we have to weigh, obviously, with all the stakeholders in the industry -- the tracks themselves, our broadcast partners, and the content that they would lose as part of that.

"(We would have to consult) the teams what it looks like, try(ing) to help them out in these difficult times. These things are things that we are taking in consideration."

Phelps said its not out of the question that NASCAR could release the 2021 schedule in segments, much like it did this past summer while assessing where it was permitted to race, and which states would allow potential fans in attendance.

With all of that said, expect the 2021 season to begin with Speedweeks and the Daytona 500, even if the infield remains closed to everyone but participants. Phelps doesn’t anticipate postponing The Great American Race until further in the year even if that means reduced revenue and decreased sponsorship activation from a closed-off infield.

"I don't foresee that happening," Phelps said. "Given where we are with COVID-19, you know none of us could have imagined any of what has happened this year.

"But right now, our plan is to is not to do that and the Daytona 500 would run when it's originally scheduled to run -- in mid-February. I don't see that changing but, I guess you never say never. But again, our intention is to run the Daytona 500 where it's scheduled to run."

