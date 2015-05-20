Location: ISM Raceway,Avondale, AZ
41
Laps Completed
312
Laps
Leader
Ryan Blaney
Top 3 Drivers

1

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney

2

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott

3

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin

  • What: Cup Series circuit
  • Where: ISM Raceway, Avondale, AZ
  • When:
  • Race Length: 312.00