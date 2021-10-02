The NASCAR Xfinity Series waves the green flag at Talladega
The NASCAR Xfinity Series waves the green flag at Talladega Superspeedway for the second Round of 12 playoff race.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs field wound up split at Talladega Superspeedway. Half of the Round of 12 finished within the top 10 when the race was called early with six laps remaining in the 113-lap event due to darkness. The other half was recorded a lap down, and then five of […]
Brandon Brown became the second NASCAR driver to earn his first national series victory Saturday with a win in the Xfinity Series race shortened by darkness at Talladega Superspeedway. Brown was the leader when a crash with 12 laps to go brought out the seventh caution of the race and slowed activity as daylight faded over the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Brown was among a handful of drivers claiming over the radio it was too dark to see and the race needed to be called, a decision NASCAR made with six laps remaining.
Harrison Burton gets turned in the middle line and collects multiple cars in a wreck late at Talladega in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — AJ Allmendinger, the regular-season champion in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was sidelined by a Stage 1 crash in Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. RELATED: See photos from the weekend | Talladega weekend schedule Allmendinger’s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet was swept up along with the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevy of Sam […]
Tate Fogleman smashed his way to his first career NASCAR national series victory with an overtime win in the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, the opening of NASCAR's weekend playoff tripleheader. Fogleman spun John Hunter Nemechek from the lead headed to the finish line Saturday on the second lap of a two-lap overtime shootout for his first victory in 46 career Truck Series starts.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series hits the track on Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway for the NASCAR Playoffs.
Grant Enfinger jumps out of line at Talladega Superspeedway and causes a wreck in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race that ensnares playoff drivers Stewart Friesen and Carson Hocevar.
Brandon Brown was declared the winner of Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway when officials called the race for darkness.
NASCAR fans, get ready for a different type of a racing in a different type of gaming arena. NASCAR will make its debut in ZED RUN, a popular NFT horse-racing game, on Oct. 3 to coincide with the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway. A new NASCAR Stakes race track replete with plenty […]
Talladega results: Here is how the field finished behind Brandon Brown in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega and the driver points.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday with a critical second round race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC). Here's what you need to know.
Brandon Brown celebrated his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday at Talladega with his father after a journey they started nearly 20 years ago.
