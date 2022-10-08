NASCAR Xfinity Series underway from the Roval
Watch as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag from the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Saturday's schedule includes practice and qualifying for both Xfinity and Cup cars before the Xfinity playoff race.
Chase Briscoe will be among drivers trying to rise above the cutline in Sunday's playoff race at the Roval.
The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval.
Watch as AJ Allmendinger holds off Ty Gibbs to win his fourth consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Roval.
NASCAR and drivers met to discuss safety issues. While some called it a productive meeting, Kevin Harvick said 'actions are a lot louder than words.'
The NASCAR Cup Series concludes the Round of 12 with the annual race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course on Sunday.
Drivers and NASCAR officials, including president Steve Phelps, had a “tense” and “candid” discussion at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday. Here’s what came of it.
Joey Logano wrapped up the Busch Light Pole Award in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying sessions at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. RELATED: Starting lineup | Weekend schedule Logano turned a best lap of 103.424 mph in the final round, putting the Team Penske No. 22 Ford in the top starting spot for Sunday’s […]
