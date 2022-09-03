NASCAR Xfinity Series underway at Darlington Raceway
Watch as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag on Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway.
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs start on Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM). The NASCAR.com editorial team made playoff predictions. Now you can join in on the fun, too. Cup Series: Full schedule | Point standings | Playoff outlooks 1. Who makes a surprise early exit from playoffs? […]
Watch as Noah Gragson takes advantage of contact between Sheldon Creed and Kyle Larson to score the Xfinity Series win at Darlington Raceway.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — When we last left Darlington Raceway, Joey Logano’s front bumper was doing a number on the back deck of the No. 24 Chevrolet driven by William Byron. The deciding late-race bump in the Goodyear 400 touched off a volley of strong words between the two drivers, with Logano celebrating as the winner […]
Noah Gragson relives his wild final lap at Darlington that saw himself, Sheldon Creed, Kyle Larson in a three-way battle for the lead.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — At the end of a thrilling three-car battle that wasn‘t decided until the last corner of the last lap Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Noah Gragson stole a victory from Sheldon Creed and charging Kyle Larson to score his fourth win of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. RELATED: Race results | At-track […]
All the details for the Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A rock ’em, sock ’em finish that unexpectedly evolved under the lights Saturday evening at Darlington Raceway had the potential to stoke all the emotions — anger, heartache, consolation — for principal contenders Sheldon Creed and Kyle Larson. Instead, it fostered an appreciation. Creed and Larson shook hands after their slam-bang contest […]
Sheldon Creed relives his video game move to try and win the race at Darlington Raceway.
Joey Logano will lead the field to green for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs opener at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after putting down a fastest lap of 168.521 mph. RELATED: Sunday’s starting lineup | At-track photos It’s Logano’s second pole of the season and 24th […]
