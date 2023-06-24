NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 race at Nashville Superspeedway live updates

LEBANON – Nashville Superspeedway is hosting the Xfinity Series for the third consecutive year.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 starts at 2:30 p.m. today with Cole Custer on the pole after a qualifying speed of 157.020 mph. Chandler Smith (156.302) joins him on the front row.

Xfinity Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek qualified 21st (153.471). Austin Hill, who is second in points behind Nemechek qualified seventh.

Defending series champion Justin Allgaier, who is ranked third in points, qualified 16th.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 race broadcast is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and will air on USA Network.

Carson Hocevar will return to race in the Xfinity Series after winning the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series on Friday night, his second career win of 2023. Hocevar qualified eighth.

Follow along for live updates and highlights:

Lap 1: Green flag. Cole Custer takes the early lead, but Kyle Sieg spins out, prompting an early yellow flag.

