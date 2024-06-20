NASCAR XFINITY Series Tennessee Lottery 250 schedule: Tickets, TV info, streaming
The NASCAR Xfinity Series is going to Nashville Superspeedway for the Tennessee Lottery 250 on June 29, and excitement is in the air. "The Music City" always produces fun racing for the Xfinity Series, with Chevrolet winning the last two races at Nashville. The action is expected to be just as intense on the 1.333-mile track.
Below, you can find more details about the on-track action at Nashville Superspeedway this week!
Nashville NASCAR XFINITY Series schedule
Here are the upcoming practice, qualifying, and race times for the current race weekend on the NASCAR schedule (all ET).
Saturday, June 29
Noon: Xfinity Series Practice (TBD) - Watch FREE on Fubo
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (TBD) - Watch FREE on Fubo
4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Driver Introductions
5:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Race: Tennessee Lottery 250 (USA Network) - Watch FREE on Fubo
Nashville NASCAR XFINITY Series tickets
Tickets are still available for the Tennessee Lottery 250 and other events throughout the Nashville NASCAR weekend in 2024, including the Ally 400.
Book your Ally 400 tickets today
