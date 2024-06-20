NASCAR XFINITY Series Tennessee Lottery 250 schedule: Tickets, TV info, streaming

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is going to Nashville Superspeedway for the Tennessee Lottery 250 on June 29, and excitement is in the air. "The Music City" always produces fun racing for the Xfinity Series, with Chevrolet winning the last two races at Nashville. The action is expected to be just as intense on the 1.333-mile track.

Below, you can find more details about the on-track action at Nashville Superspeedway this week!

Nashville NASCAR XFINITY Series schedule

Here are the upcoming practice, qualifying, and race times for the current race weekend on the NASCAR schedule (all ET).

Saturday, June 29

Nashville NASCAR XFINITY Series tickets

Tickets are still available for the Tennessee Lottery 250 and other events throughout the Nashville NASCAR weekend in 2024, including the Ally 400.

Book your Ally 400 tickets today

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Motorsports Wire: Nashville NASCAR XFINITY Series schedule: Tickets, TV info, streaming