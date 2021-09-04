NASCAR Xfinity Series sets sail from Darlington Raceway
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag at Darlington Raceway.
Watch as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag at Darlington Raceway.
Noah Gragson held off the field in overtime to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.
Noah Gragson reacts to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2021 season that came at Darlington Raceway and in the same week as his JR Motorsports contract extension.
Fresh from the announcement of his return to JR Motorsports next year, Noah Gragson sped to victory at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, clinching a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. After pre-race favorite Denny Hamlin was sent to the rear under penalty for an equipment violation during a pit stop under caution on Lap […]
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Despite scoring his best finish of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, Harrison Burton wasn‘t satisfied. Burton crossed the finish line in second place behind race winner Noah Gragson after an overtime restart in the 152-lap race at the 1.366-mile oval. Burton‘s teammate, Cup Series regular […]
Watch as Noah Gragson holds off Harrison Burton to win his first race of 2021 and secure his first career victory at Darlington Raceway.
A rules incident benefited the Americans in afternoon fourballs, but it was a situation that neither team wish had happened.
The 2021 college football season is already at top speed after Week 1 slate full of implications for the College Football Playoff and national title.
Holy cow! Unbelievable, record-setting numbers for the former Wolverine on Saturday!
The NBA legend reality-checked professional athletes who are eschewing COVID-19 shots.
During Morteza Mehrzad’s formative years in Chalus, a Caspian Sea town in northern Iran, he would hide himself away in the family home, feeling shunned by society and mortified at how he looked. Now 33, he is the second tallest person on Earth, measuring 8ft 1in, a distinction he has found to be far more a curse than a blessing.
Former Jags RB coach Terry Robiskie said that the team attempted to blackball Leonard Fournette ahead of his release.
So how did Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton? A former Patriots mainstay claims that Mac Jones showed a much greater mastery of the offense. Linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently claimed that the rookie knew the offense so well that he was helping Newton learn the playbook. Jones was having fewer “mental errors,” per Ninkovich, along [more]
It took most of Day 1 before there was a rules controversy at the Solheim Cup, but a rules controversy there was.
Professional tennis star Naomi Osaka has had a challenging summer. After pulling out of various tournaments due to mental health issues, she competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and more recently at the 2021 U.S. Open. But after she lost her composure and the match, getting knocked out of the competition, she announced at a press conference that she would be taking a hiatus from the sport that made her a household name. "I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," she s
A Michigan transfer threw 10 TD passes for Presbyterian, setting an FCS record
The next Cup race is Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Here’s who we think will win.
No. 13 LSU looked horrible on defense again and was inconsistent on offense in its season-opening loss to UCLA.
The “Indinia” Hoosiers got off to a brutal start on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City.
The final round brings a close to the Tour Championship, the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the 2020-21 PGA Tour season.
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1