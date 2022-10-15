NASCAR Xfinity Series results: Josh Berry wins at Las Vegas

One Championship Four spot as been filled for the NASCAR Xfinity Series finale Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry led the final 34 laps Saturday and won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to advance to the final race.

Berry dominated the final stage of the race, leading a total of 65 laps. He won by 1.125 seconds over Noah Gragson. Justin Allgaier was third, Ty Gibbs fourth and Trevor Bayne fifth.

The Xfinity playoffs will continue Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

