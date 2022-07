NASCAR Xfinity Series results at New Hampshire

Justin Allgaier scored his third win of the Xfinity Series season Saturday, outrunning Trevor Bayne by four seconds to win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Several drivers ran near the front during the caution-filled race, but Allgaier sped away from the other contenders and won by almost four seconds.

