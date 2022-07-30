NASCAR Xfinity Series results: AJ Allmendinger wins at Indianapolis

Xfinity Series point leader AJ Allmendinger led 42 of the 62 laps and easily won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger, 40, has won three Xfinity races this season, all on road courses. He is the series’ all-time victory leader on the road with nine.

Following Allmendinger Saturday were Alex Bowman, Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe.

Earlier this year, Allmendinger won at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and at Portland International Raceway in Oregon.

