NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona delayed by weather

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway is on hold due to rain at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

NASCAR updated the timeline for Friday’s event with plans to get underway shortly (all times Eastern):

9:45 p.m. — Drivers begin to prepare to race — get in fire suits and start to head to the Xfinity Series garage.

10:15 p.m. — Drivers buckle into their cars in the Xfinity Series garage. Teams will do their final adjustments with the drivers in the cars.

10:30 p.m. — Drivers will drive the cars to pit road and will be staged double-file on pit road, starting at pit out.

Drivers will shut off their engines and remain in their cars for the invocation and National Anthem. Immediately after the National Anthem, NASCAR will move on to the command and then into the race.

Inclement weather earlier Friday washed out qualifying for this evening’s Wawa 250, forcing NASCAR to set the starting lineup per the rule book.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup | Daytona schedule

AJ Allmendinger, who finished runner-up at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 20, will lead the field to the green flag alongside Noah Gragson once the event begins. Gragson won the 2020 season opener at Daytona and snagged another superspeedway victory at Talladega Superspeedway in April earlier this season.

Race coverage can be found live on USA Network, the NBC Sports App, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.