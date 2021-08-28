NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona under weather delay
Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway goes under weather delay after 20 laps on the track.
Watch as the green flag drops for Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
A rules package intended to slow the cars and 15 drivers needing to win Saturday's Cup race to make the playoffs could make for a wild night at Daytona.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Rain has pushed the remainder of Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway to a Saturday finish. RELATED: Race leaderboard | Daytona weekend schedule Pole-starter AJ Allmendinger is scored as the leader of the Wawa 250, which ran 19 of the scheduled 100 laps before showers and nearby […]
The Daytona Xfinity race will resume at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.
Key details for Saturday's Cup regular season finale at Daytona (7 p.m. ET, NBC), including start time, lineup, weather, broadcast info and more.
Kurt Busch and 23XI Racing announced Friday the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion will pilot the No. 45 Toyota in 2022.
Key details for Friday's 250-miler, including start time, lineup, TV info, weather and more.
