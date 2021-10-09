NASCAR Xfinity Series off and running from the Charlotte Roval
Watch as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag from the Charlotte Roval for 67 laps of road course racing.
The first cut race of the Xfinity Series playoffs is Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (3 p.m. ET, NBC). Here's what you need to know.
AJ Allmendinger talks about winning his third straight race at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The former Charlotte track president is 82 years old, producing a movie about racing, and still closely following NASCAR. He still has more than a few ideas about his beloved sport.
She’s always taken care of her “track family,” and they think the world of her.
Our 2022 Silly Season Tracker is below, listing what we know for full-time NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams in 2021. We’ll update this page as teams finalize their plans for next season. Anything highlighted in red indicates news on that driver and ride for beyond 2021, and clicking on the red […]
