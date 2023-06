NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville: Entry list, TV schedule for Saturday's race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues its regular season with the Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Justin Allgaier took the checkered flag last year and will be among the favorites to do so again on Saturday.

If not Allgaier, John Hunter Nemechek and Austin Hill will be among the contenders. The two have been the top drivers in the series so far in 2023.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's race:

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville schedule

Green Flag Time: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, June 24

Track: Nashville Superspeedway (1.33 mile oval) in Gladeville, Tennessee

Qualifying: 11 a.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)

Length: 188 laps, 250.4 miles

Stages: 45 laps, 45 laps, 98 laps

TV coverage: USA Network

Radio: PRN

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Tennessee Lottery 250 entry list

Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Blaine Perkins, No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Weatherman, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Brennan Poole, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Stefan Parsons, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Mason Massey, No. 08 SS Green Light Racing Ford

Josh Berry, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Sammy Smith, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Gibbs, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Connor Mosack, No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

Brett Moffitt, No. 25 AM Racing Ford

Kaz Grala, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

Zane Smith, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford

Kyle Sieg, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford

Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

David Starr, No. 35 Emerling Gase Motorsports Toyota

Joe Graf Jr., No. 38 RSS Racing Ford

Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

Sage Karam, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

CJ McLaughlin, No. 53 Emerling Gase Motorsports Ford

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford

Dawson Cram, No. 74 CHK Racing Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Anthony Alfredo, No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota

Chad Chastain, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Josh Williams, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

