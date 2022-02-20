NASCAR Xfinity race recap: Austin Hill wins Xfinity race as Myatt Snider goes airborne in fiery wreck

It's time to go Xfinity Series Racing.

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner 300 is up next at Daytona International Speedway, with the Xfinity opener set to green just after 5:20 p.m.

Daniel Hemric was fastest in this morning's qualifying with a speed of 182.849 and will lead the field of 38 cars into Turn 1.

Austin Hill will start alongside Hemric on the front row, followed by Jade Buford, Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt.

Jeffrey Earnhardt will roll off 20th, while Jesse Iwuji, driving for NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, will start 30th.

Starting Grid: NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona: Qualifying results, starting lineup and TV schedule

NASCAR'S next move: As Daytona 500 nears, NASCAR leadership enjoying new wave of momentum

Gordon's back: Jeff Gordon returns to Daytona 500 in a new role ... "I've got a real job"

A Twitter List by jtullypbp

7:40 p.m. | Austin Hill wins Xfinity race as Myatt Snider goes airborne in fiery wreck

Myatt Snider's No. 31 machine went airborne on the backstrech of the final lap, bursting into flames against the fence and coming to a halt on the infield grass as the caution waved.

At the same time, Austin Hill took the lead from AJ Allmendinger and was declared the winner of Saturday's Xfinity race at Daytona.

Snider's No. 31 was running mid-pack at the time of the crazy crash. When he came down, most of his front end was gone. Snider dropped the window net shortly after coming to rest.

This is Hill's first Xfinity Series win.

"We timed it perfectly," Hill said of the last-lap pass. "We had a heck of a run. I was able to drag back and the 98 gave me a heck of a push. This is so crazy."

Allmendinger, who took the lead after a Lap 27 restart, led most of the final sprint before Hill's late pass.

"Congrats o Austin and RCR," Allmendinger said. "I don't know. I'd have to see the replay. I kept trying to block both lanes. Austin got a massive shove. I could've tried to really block but I probably would've wrecked us."

Story continues

Big crash on the final lap at Daytona. Myatt Snider is okay. pic.twitter.com/ebTZFzfC8e — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

7:10 p.m. | Big wreck takes out 10 cars as Austin Hill inherits the lead

A massive wreck with 30 laps to go has brought Saturday's Xfinity race to a halt.

Several cars went spinning down the frontstretch coming to the start/finish line, bringing out the caution and stacking up the field as laps continue to tick down.

The No. 38 of CJ Mclaughlin went low, overcorrected, and spun in front of the middle of the 38-car field, taking out several cars and sending some spinning down pit road. Polesitter Daniel Hemric, who has dominated today's race, was involved.

Ten cars in total were involved in the wreck.

Austin Hill is currently scored the leader, followed by AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson.

6:40 p.m. | Hemric leads Xfinity opener; Emmitt Smith team 32nd

Daniel Hemric has dominated tonight's Beef. It's What's For Dinner 300, winning the first two stages and continuing to lead with 48 to go.

AJ Allmendinger is second, followed by Ty Gibbs.

Jesse Iwuji, who drives for Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, is currently 32nd.

6 p.m. | Daniel Hemric wins Stage 1; Joe Graf Jr., Brandon Brown lead Stage 2

Polesitter Daniel Hemric won the opening stage of Saturday's Xfinity race. There was one caution due to a multi-car spin with 10 laps to go.

After a round of pit stops, Joe Graf Jr., Brandon Brown and Riley Herbst lead to begin Stage 2.

5:20 p.m. | NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona goes green

Daniel Hemric led the field of 38 to green in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona.

Austin Hill started second alongside Hemric on the front row, followed by Jade Buford and Sheldon Creed.

Stage 1 of the 120-lap race is set for 30 laps.

4:40 p.m. | Xfinity Series race at Daytona starting lineup

1. Daniel Hemric

2. Austin Hill

3. Jade Buford

4. Sheldon Creed

5. Brett Moffitt

6. Landon Cassill

7. Josh Berry

8. Ryan Vargas

9. Brandon Jones

10. Riley Herbst

11. AJ Allmendinger

12. Drew Dollar

13. Brandon Brown

14. Noah Gragson

15. Ty Gibbs

16. Anthony Alfredo

17. Justin Allgaier

18. Matt Mills

19. Ryan Sieg

20. Jeffrey Earnhardt

21. JJ Yeley

22. Caesar Bacarella

23. Kyle Weatherman

24. Josh Williams

25. Bayley Currey

26. CJ McLaughlin

27. Jeb Burton

28. Joey Gase

29. Joe Graf Jr.

30. Jesse Iwuji

31. Josh Bilicki

32. Tommy Joe Martins

33. Myatt Snider

34. Sam Mayer

35. Jeremy Clements

36. Kyle Sieg

37. Shane Lee

38. Ryan Truex

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona