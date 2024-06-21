NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Saturday's race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series comes to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the only time in 2024 with Saturday's Sci Aps 200.

Last week, Sam Mayer won at Iowa Speedway in a race of attrition while battling tire wear and chaotic restarts.

Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell are pulling double duty this weekend at New Hampshire and should be considered among the favorites on Saturday. Bell won three races in a row in the Xfinity Series at New Hampshire from 2018-21.

Here's the full starting lineup for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire:

NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire schedule

Green Flag Time: Approx. 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval) in Loudon, New Hampshire

Length: 200 laps, 211.6 miles

Stages: 45 laps, 45 laps, 110 laps

TV coverage: USA Network

Radio: PRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race in New Hampshire will be broadcast nationally on USA Network. Streaming options for the game include the NBC Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Sci Aps 200 starting lineup

DID NOT QUALIFY: Jade Buford, No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

Row 1

1. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

2. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 2

3. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 3

5. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 4

7. Corey Heim, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

8. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

Row 5

9. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

10. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford

Row 6

11. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 7

13. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14. Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

Row 10

19. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford

20. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

22. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 12

23. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Justin Bonsignore, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26. Nathan Byrd, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Row 14

27. Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford

28. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 15

29. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

30. Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford

Row 16

31. Mason Massey, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

32. Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford

34. Garrett Smithley, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Glen Reen, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

36. Armani Williams, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 19

37. Alex Bowman, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports

38. Carson Kvapil, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Saturday's race