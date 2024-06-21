NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Saturday's race
The NASCAR Xfinity Series comes to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the only time in 2024 with Saturday's Sci Aps 200.
Last week, Sam Mayer won at Iowa Speedway in a race of attrition while battling tire wear and chaotic restarts.
Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell are pulling double duty this weekend at New Hampshire and should be considered among the favorites on Saturday. Bell won three races in a row in the Xfinity Series at New Hampshire from 2018-21.
Here's the full starting lineup for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire:
NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire schedule
Green Flag Time: Approx. 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday
Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval) in Loudon, New Hampshire
Length: 200 laps, 211.6 miles
Stages: 45 laps, 45 laps, 110 laps
TV coverage: USA Network
Radio: PRN
Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race in New Hampshire will be broadcast nationally on USA Network. Streaming options for the game include the NBC Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Sci Aps 200 starting lineup
DID NOT QUALIFY: Jade Buford, No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
Row 1
1. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
2. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 2
3. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 3
5. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 4
7. Corey Heim, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
8. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
Row 5
9. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
10. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford
Row 6
11. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 7
13. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14. Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 8
15. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
Row 9
17. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
Row 10
19. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford
20. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
22. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 12
23. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Justin Bonsignore, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26. Nathan Byrd, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
Row 14
27. Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford
28. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 15
29. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
30. Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford
Row 16
31. Mason Massey, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
32. Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford
34. Garrett Smithley, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Glen Reen, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota
36. Armani Williams, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 19
37. Alex Bowman, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports
38. Carson Kvapil, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Saturday's race