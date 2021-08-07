NASCAR Xfinity Series goes green at Watkins Glen
The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes green at Watkins Glen for Saturday's race that is scheduled to go 82 laps.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes green at Watkins Glen for Saturday's race that is scheduled to go 82 laps.
Dennis Schroder's market in free agency has been quiet, which he did not expect after rejecting an extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Watkins Glen marked the third time this season Chase Elliott has lost points because of NASCAR infractions.
Several drivers change positions in this week's top 10.
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
Dennis Schröder gambled on himself by turning down an $80 million extension from the Lakers, and it hasn't gone to plan.
Kyle Larson continues to dominate our rankings, but the top three are shifting. Find out who else leads the series.
When it comes to fan abuse, Bryson DeChambeau is in a no-win situation. The best thing he can do is turn the results around.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
NASCAR officials penalized two Cup Series teams and two Xfinity Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut violations during last weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International. RELATED: Cup Series standings Each of the two Cup Series teams was found with one unsecured lug nut in Sunday’s post-race check after the Go Bowling at The Glen, resulting in […]
You have to see this amazing video of three bear cubs on a golf course.
Former Major League Baseball player Aubrey Huff, who spent 6.5 of his 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, had his Twitter account suspended Monday night for violating Twitter’s rules.
The documentary reveals details of the brawl that have never been told – from Ron Artest, Jermaine O'Neal and Stephen Jackson.
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
Following Kyle Larson’s fifth win of the season Sunday at Watkins Glen, he moved into a tie with Denny Hamlin for the overall NASCAR Cup points lead.
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
The defending national champion will open the 2021 season at No. 1 in one prominent college football poll. Who else made the cut?
Alabama is no surprise at No. 1. So what do other ranked teams need to do to achieve a successful season after a tumultuous transfer period?
Preseason poll reactions have Oklahoma underrated at No. 3, Texas overrated at No. 19.
Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence will always be tied together. Here's how the rookies are performing early in camp.