NASCAR Xfinity Series draws new fans

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 is sold out for the third year in a row, according to officials at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Fans packed into the grandstands Saturday to see Chase Elliott win the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 the day before the main event.

Many fans said it was the first time they got to experience the sights and sounds of a race.

“The whole experience is so amazing,” said Ana Ievtushemko. “All the noise of the guards, how they’re just passing through each other. It was just amazing. I’m so happy that I’m here.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway officials report fans from all 50 states and 14 foreign countries plan to attend some of the race events over Memorial Day weekend.

Elsa Stewart, a long-time NASCAR fan, said four of her friends from Latvia flew in for the races.

“This is like truly America for them, right? So, I wanted to have the actual Memorial Day weekend experience,” she said. “To see them enjoy it, to love it was a wonderful thing.”

NASCAR is expanding its fan base and TV partner deals. Amazon’s Prime Video will show races in 2025. The Coca-Cola 600 will be the first one to air on the streaming platform.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will call the races on Prime Video. He is also the executive producer of the popular Netflix show “Full Speed,” following drivers through their season.

“We’ve learned that the people who start the series finish it. Once we hook them on that first episode they stick it out,” said the hall of fame driver. “I believe we’ll see a physical difference at the racetrack. More people coming seeing what we’re doing, first timers buying tickets, coming out to the racetracks, seeing great numbers on our broadcasts, viewership is up.”

Viewership data shows at least six of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series races have pulled in bigger audiences compared to last season. The Xfinity Series races are drawing in higher ratings than they have had in years. Last Saturday’s race had nearly 1.7 million viewers.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.