NASCAR Xfinity results at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Austin Hill has started the 2023 Xfinity Series season as a hard charger.

Hill passed Chandler Smith for the lead with one lap remaining Saturday and won the 300-mile Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hill, winner of the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, has visited Victory Lane in two of the schedule’s first three races.

Smith led more than half of the race but was caught and passed by Hill and Justin Allgaier near the finish. Smith took third, followed by Kyle Busch and Josh Berry.

