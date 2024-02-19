NASCAR Xfinity race moved until after Daytona 500 on Monday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Rain has moved the start of Monday's Xfinity race until after the Daytona 500, NASCAR announced.

The Xfinity race was scheduled to begin at 11:01 a.m. ET Monday but morning rain has left the track damp. NASCAR officials decided to push the Xfinity race until after the Daytona 500, which is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Daytona 500 should end around 8 p.m. ET. That would mean the Xfinity race may start around 9 p.m. ET Monday.

The forecast for 9 p.m. ET Monday calls for a high of 55 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain.