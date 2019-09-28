NASCAR Xfinity driver stranded on roadway asks for help getting to track

Want to be an Uber or Lyft driver for the NASCAR stars? Well, you had a chance because NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson got a flat tire on the way to Charlotte Motor Speedway and made a desperate plea for help getting to the track before qualifying for Saturday’s race.

Were you on 1-485? Then you could have swung by and picked up Gragson, who would have no doubt been indebted to you for at least a day. Should have been worth a couple of race tickets, no? Qualifying was set for 12:10 p.m. ET, and the race was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (both on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App).

Emergency. Please watch! Need help pic.twitter.com/61q7jFX0Dn — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) September 28, 2019

UPDATE: Gragson was picked up by a JR Motorsports employee and it appears he made it to the track on time.

Update: I got a lift to the track thank you to joe! Comin to ya @NASCAR_Xfinity pic.twitter.com/HLQgr4JBve — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) September 28, 2019