NASCAR Xfinity driver stranded on roadway asks for help getting to track

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

NASCAR Xfinity driver stranded on roadway asks for help getting to track

Want to be an Uber or Lyft driver for the NASCAR stars? Well, you had a chance because NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson got a flat tire on the way to Charlotte Motor Speedway and made a desperate plea for help getting to the track before qualifying for Saturday’s race.

Were you on 1-485? Then you could have swung by and picked up Gragson, who would have no doubt been indebted to you for at least a day. Should have been worth a couple of race tickets, no? Qualifying was set for 12:10 p.m. ET, and the race was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (both on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App).

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

UPDATE: Gragson was picked up by a JR Motorsports employee and it appears he made it to the track on time.

 

What to Read Next