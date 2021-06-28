NASCAR XFINITY: Cindric wins Pocono Green 225

Jun. 28—LONG POND — A close call late almost spoiled a perfectly executed race for Austin Cindric.

Pit strategy enabled Cindric to cycle into the lead with 15 laps remaining and he drove to victory Sunday in the Pocono Green 225. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race was the opener for the second day of the Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono Raceway.

It is the fourth win of the season for the driver of the No. 22 Ford, defending series champion and current points leader. He led three times for 26 laps in the 90-lap race.

However, with three laps left, Cindric had to slow down to avoid the lapped car of David Starr, which ran out of gas in front of him. That allowed second-place Ty Gibbs to erase a near three-second deficit and close in on Cindric's rear bumper.

Cindric, though, was able to hold off Gibbs for the win by 0.331 seconds.

"I thought he (Starr) was going to run the apron but then he didn't have the capacity to do so," Cindric said. "That was almost the worst-case scenario to be honest. I was trying to manage the lead and my temps and the gap. We just had enough. I felt like lap traffic was fairly respectful to us. All in all I can't do too much complaining. Circumstances are circumstances and if he would have been 50 yards ahead it would have been a big deal. It all works out and makes a more exciting race. It made me tense up a little more, but that is racing."

Justin Allgaier finished third; he was second in the previous two races. Noah Gragson was fourth and A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top five.

Starting 13th, Cindric finished fourth in Stage 1 and sixth in Stage 2.

When Stage 3 began on lap 45, Cindric passed Stage 2 winner Gibbs for the lead. He stayed there until lap 57 when he made a green-flag pit stop.

When things cycled around, he reassumed the lead on lap 75 and was 3.264 seconds ahead of Gibbs.

"I feel like everyone executed really well today and made the strategy possible," Cindric said. "I am really proud of the effort. The pit crew guys did a great job today. Those guys are improving every week and I am proud of them and proud of (crew chief) Brian (Wilson) and this whole 22 team for bringing such a fast race car."

After Cindric's close call with Starr, Gibbs did all he could to pass Cindric in the final two laps.

"Just trying my hardest," said Gibbs, grandson of Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs. "I made some mistakes. I think I could have maybe crossed him over a little bit better. Lap cars helped me. They were kind of in the way."

The race was red-flagged for 5 minutes, 40 seconds on lap 26 because of a hard crash involving Justin Haley. The car of Sam Mayer appeared to make contact with Haley's car in turn 1, sending it careening into the inside retaining wall. Haley's car then came back up the track and was hit by Ryan Vargas' car.

Haley got out of his car and immediately laid down on the ground having had the wind knocked out of him. After a few minutes he got up and walked to a waiting ambulance. He was evaluated and released in the infield care center.

Pole-sitter Harrison Burton won Stage 1, but had his day end late in Stage 2 when he spun in turn 1 while battling for position with Allgaier on lap 35.

"We were battling on the front straightaway there to keep as much track position as we could on older tires," Allgaier said. "He drove in the corner really hard and I knew we were kind of both in trouble because he lifted, then throttled back up to try to clear me. I tried to open up the middle a little bit, but at that point he was already way too fast for the speed that he had. It is what it is."

