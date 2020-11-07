NASCAR Xfinity championship race results: Austin Cindric wins in Phoenix

Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Xfinity Series title in an overtime race that saw a late-lap caution and a call to pit for fresh tires for the No. 22 Ford.

Cindric was leading in the final stage, but Chase Briscoe spun out with fewer than 10 laps in the race, bringing out the yellow flag.

“I got loose,” Briscoe said. “It’s just embarrassing.”

Cindric gave up the lead to take new tires, but the decision paid off. He raced back to first in the final two laps of the race, staying ahead of non-championship driver Noah Gragson, who finished in second.

Briscoe finished in ninth. Justin Allgaier, running in second, made a call to stay out to inherit the lead, but lost speed in the final laps. He finished in fifth. The final playoff driver, Justin Haley, finished in eighth.

NASCAR Xfinity championship race at Phoenix results

Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Austin Cindric 22 2 Noah Gragson 9 3 Brandon Jones 19 4 Michael Annett 1 5 Justin Allgaier 7 6 Harrison Burton 20 7 Ross Chastain 10 8 Justin Haley 11 9 Chase Briscoe 98 10 Jeremy Clements 51 11 Riley Herbst 18 12 Brandon Brown 68 13 Josh Williams 92 14 BJ McLeod 78 15 Bayley Currey 74 16 David Starr 7 17 Kyle Weatherman 47 18 Myatt Snider 21 19 Brett Moffitt 2 20 Colby Howard 15 21 Alex Labbe 36 22 Kody Vanderwal 52 23 TImmy Hill 13 24 Mason Diaz 26 25 Daniel Hemric 8 26 JJ Yeley 61 27 Joe Graf Jr 8 28 Stan Mullis 66 29 Jesse Little 4 30 Jesse Iwuji 99 31 Ryan Sieg 39 32 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 33 Ryan Vargas 6 34 Tommy Joe Martins 44 35 Matt Mills 5 36 Donald Theetge 90 37 Cj McLaughlin 93





Lap 206: Overtime championship win for Austin Cindric

7:32 p.m.: Austin Cindric wins the Xfinity Series championship with a fresh tire call. Allgaier held on as long as he could, but lost spots in the final lap. Cindric battled Gragson at the flag. The rest of the order is Jones, Annett, Allgaier, Burton, Chastain, Haley, Briscoe, Clements in the top-10.

Lap 194: Caution! Cindric pits!

7:30 p.m.: The caution comes out with six laps left in the race for Briscoe spinning and Cindric leading. “I’m going to kill him,” Cindric says. The decision: To pit or not to pit? Cindric pits, giving up the lead for a two-lap shootout when the race returns to green. Allgaier stays out. So does Chastain. Cindric comes out in third on new tires. Allgaier picks the top lane for the restart, followed by Cindric on top. Chastain leads the bottom lane, followed by Gragson.

Lap 190: Cindric leads

7:15 p.m.: Cindric chose outside lane for the restart and jumped out front to lead the race in the final 10 laps. Allgaier restarted in the second row and has newer tires. He’s in second. Chastain, Annett, Briscoe follow.

Lap 170: Green flag pit stops, then caution

7:05 p.m.: Graf Jr. gets into the Turn 2 wall and the yellow flag comes out during green flag pit stops. Haley is the first of the championship drivers to pit for fuel and tires. Briscoe and Cindric also pit. But when the caution comes out, Briscoe and Haley are trapped a lap down. Only six cars on the lead lap. The running order when the race goes green on Lap 176 is Cindric (stays out), Jones, Chastain, Annett, Allgaier (new tires), Briscoe (took the free pass, then pits for adjustment but no tires), Burton and Haley (wavearound).

Lap 155: Jones chases Cindric

6:55 p.m.: Jones reduces Cindric’s lead to less than a second. He’s chasing down the leader. Briscoe drives the outside lane to pass Allgaier, who reports earlier he might have a tire coming apart. Allgaier in in fourth. Haley is down to sixth.

Lap 130: Cindric makes his pass

6:45 p.m.: Cindric drives the low lane, going deep into Turn 3, to pass Allgaier with 70 laps left in the race. Jones stays in third, followed by Briscoe and Haley, who’s up to fifth. A few laps later, the Jones gets the second place spot as Allgaier drops back.

Lap 125: Allgaier holds lead, Cindric gains

6:40 p.m.: Cindric reduces Allgaier’s lead to 0.2 seconds, but he can’t get by the leader, who’s continued to defend his position. The running order is Allgaier, Cindric, Jones, Briscoe, Gragson and Haley.

Lap 105: Allgaier strategizes

6:30 p.m.: Jones is first off pit road, followed by Briscoe, Cindric and Allgaier. The first three take the top lane and Allgaier leads the inside lane, pulling ahead of Jones on the restart. At the halfway point, Allgaier leads Jones, Cindric and Briscoe in that order. Cindric passes Jones a few laps later. Cindric and Allgaier have emerged as the fastest cars tonight.

Lap 90: Cindric to first, wins Stage 2

6:20 p.m.: Allgaier gets the early lead off the restart, but Cindric is racing him closely. He finally makes his pass as the stage winds down to an end, passing Allgaier from the inside. Cindric holds first to win Stage 2 with a half-second lead over Allgaier in second. Briscoe is also close in third. Haley finishes the stage in seventh.

