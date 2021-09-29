NASCAR Xfinity, Camping World Truck Series schedules revealed for 2022
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver brings you Up To Speed on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules for 2022.
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver chats with NASCAR’s senior vice president of strategy and innovation, Ben Kennedy, about the NASCAR Xfinity Series' return to Portland International Raceway.
JR Motorsports will have three of the top four starting spots in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
The Xfinity Series will race at Portland International Raceway. The Trucks will return to Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis for the first time since 2011.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series is set to visit not only a new track next season, but a whole new corner of the country with its first venture into the Pacific Northwest. Portland (Ore.) International Raceway takes a prime midseason spot on the Xfinity Series’ 2022 schedule, which was released Wednesday in conjunction with the Camping […]
Joe Gibbs Racing will lead the field to the green at Talladega. Denny Hamlin starts on the pole. Kyle Busch starts second.
CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 28, 2021) — NASCAR Cup Series veteran driver Kurt Busch unveiled his Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro with colored window nets; specifically, pink window nets, a unique look for his or any NASCAR race car. The 2004 champion announced plans for the special window nets, dubbed “Window of Hope,” offering each team in […]
Denny Hamlin won last week at Las Vegas and enters as the favorite at +800.
NASCAR's penalty report from Las Vegas Motor Speedway officially confirms a one-race suspension for Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers.
Driver movement is coming fast and furious over the course of the 2021 season, providing a preview of the 2022 landscape that so far includes an Xfinity Series powerhouse wading into the Cup Series full time, a team in its first season purchasing a longtime organization, a championship crew chief stepping down from atop the […]