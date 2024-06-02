NASCAR at WWTR Gateway 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Enjoy Illinois 300

NASCAR gathers near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis – specifically, just across the Mississippi River in Madison, Illinois – for a Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The raceway, previously known as Gateway Motorsports Park, has hosted Cup races for the past two seasons, kicking off the month of June. And it has proven to be a great track for both Joey Logano and Kyle Busch.

Logano won the first race at WWTR in 2022, beating Busch, who seemed headed for victory until an accident with three laps remaining forced an overtime restart, where Logano prevailed. But Busch would get his win the following year, despite the race going to overtime again with him in the lead. The Richard Childress Racing driver, who has led nearly 100 more laps than any other driver at WWTR, would not be denied on this overtime restart, despite a hard charge from Denny Hamlin and Logano.

Kyle Busch celebrates with his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4, 2023.

The 2024 season has been a struggle so far for Busch, who has yet to record a win and has only two top-five finishes in 14 races. So, Sunday's race at WWTR couldn't come at a better time for the two-time Cup Series champion.

Will Busch make it two in a row at Gateway? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Gateway start?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local) at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

What TV channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Gateway on?

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Enjoy Illinois 300 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR Cup race at Gateway?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup race at Gateway?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is 240 laps around the 1.25-mile track for a total of 300 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) − Stage 1: 45 laps; Stage 2: 95 laps; Stage 3: 100 laps.

Who won the most recent NASCAR Cup race at Gateway?

Kyle Busch started from the pole and led 121 laps, including the final 60, on June 4, 2023 before holding off the field in an overtime restart and topping Denny Hamlin by 0.517 seconds.

What is the lineup for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. Michael McDowell (No. 34) Front Row Motorsports, Ford

2. Austin Cindric (No. 2) Team Penske, Ford

3. Ryan Blaney (No. 12) Team Penske, Ford

4. Christopher Bell (No. 20) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

5. Tyler Reddick (No. 45) 23XI Racing, Toyota

6. Denny Hamlin (No. 11) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

7. Brad Keselowski (No. 6) Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. Ford

8. Bubba Wallace (No. 23) 23XI Racing, Toyota

9. Ty Gibbs (No. 54) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

10. Kyle Busch (No. 8) Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

11. William Byron (No. 24) Hendrick Motorsports. Chevrolet

12. Joey Logano (No. 22) Team Penske. Ford

13. Kyle Larson (No. 5) Hendrick Motorsports. Chevrolet

14. Alex Bowman (No. 48) Hendrick Motorsports. Chevrolet

15. Corey Lajoie (No. 7) Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

16. Ross Chastain (No. 1) Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

17. Chase Elliott (No. 9) Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

18. Austin Dillon (No. 3) Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

19. Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

20. Carson Hocevar (No. 77) Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

21. Justin Haley (No. 51) Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet

22. Erik Jones (No. 43) Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

23. Chase Briscoe (No. 14) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47) JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet

25. Derek Kraus (No. 16) Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

26. Chris Buescher (No. 17) Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford

27. Noah Gragson (No. 10) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

28. Daniel Hemric (No. 31) Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

29. Josh Berry (No. 4) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

30. Harrison Burton (No. 21) Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

31. Daniel Suarez (No. 99) Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

32. Ryan Preece (No. 41) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

33. John Hunter Nemechek (No. 42) Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

34. Cody Ware (No. 15) Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet

35. Todd Gilliland (No. 38) Front Row Motorsports, Ford

36. Zane Smith (No. 71) Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

