NASCAR will race at Bristol, Atlanta, Martinsville, Homestead and Talladega starting May 31

The 2020 NASCAR schedule is now set through June 21.

NASCAR said Thursday that it would race at Bristol, Atlanta, Martinsville, Homestead and Talladega following its seven races in 11 days at Darlington and Charlotte. NASCAR’s Cup Series returns to action on Sunday at Darlington and is followed by the Xfinity Series on May 19 and another Cup Series race at the track on May 20.

Bristol will hold a Cup Series race on May 31 after its April race was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kansas was set to host a race on that date and its race will be made up at a later date.

The Bristol race will be followed by a race at Atlanta on June 7 instead of Michigan and a midweek race at Martinsville on June 10. The Cup Series will then head to Homestead on June 14 before going to Talladega on June 21.

“As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in building the return-to-racing schedule,” NASCAR vice president Steve O’Donnell said in a statement. “We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit. We thank the many government officials for their guidance, as we share the same goal in our return – the safety for our competitors and the communities in which we race.”

The Homestead race on June 14 takes the place of a canceled race at Sonoma while the Talladega race takes the place of a canceled race at Chicago. Michigan is set to host a second Cup Series race in August and could feasibly host a doubleheader that weekend if necessary and viable.

Iowa races canceled

NASCAR announced that it won’t have any Xfinity or Truck Series races at Iowa Speedway this year. The Xfinity Series race at Iowa scheduled for June 13 will now be run at Homestead as part of a doubleheader weekend with another race the following day. The Xfinity Series will also race at Bristol on May 30, at Atlanta on June 6 and Talladega on June 20.

The Truck Series will run at Atlanta on June 6 and at Homestead on June 13 following its race at Charlotte on May 26.

Conspicuously missing from NASCAR’s revised schedule through June 21 is Texas Motor Speedway. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted on April 20 that he had been in touch with NASCAR leaders and said that he hoped to announce the “exciting details” of a rescheduled race at the track very soon.

