NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts to build out 2022 calendar with Langley, Riverhead dates announced

As the 2021 calendar year turns to November, the picture of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule is becoming clearer as NASCAR today announced dates at Langley Speedway and Riverhead Raceway.

The series will return to historic Langley Speedway in Virginia for the first time since 2018, and for only the third race in series history, on April 23. The spring date will be the third race on the calendar, after the already-announced season-opening events at New Smyrna Speedway (Florida) on February 12 and Richmond Raceway on April 1.

The previous two Whelen Modified Tour events at Langley were won by Timmy Solomito (2017) and current NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece (2018).

The .397-mile track also hosted eight NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour races from 2010-2015.

“It‘s great to be returning to Langley Speedway,” said Jimmy Wilson, Senior Director, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. “Virginia has a rich history in modified racing, and it means a lot that we get to put on a show for the fans of both Richmond and Langley next spring.”

The Whelen Modified Tour will also return to the storied fifth-mile Riverhead Raceway in New York, where the series has raced every year since 1985, with the exception of the COVID-impacted 2020 season.

There will be three Riverhead dates on the 2022 schedule — May 14, June 25 and September 17.

“Riverhead Raceway and the Whelen Modified Tour have been tied together for nearly four decades,” added Wilson. “It means a lot to our drivers and teams who are based in the Northeast that we can race at this celebrated track in their backyard.”

That final date will mark the 70th NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Riverhead Raceway. Earlier this year, Doug Coby won the first two races at the track while Patrick Emerling won the penultimate race of the season.

Mike Ewanitsko has the all-time wins record at Riverhead with 11 victories, his last coming in 2000. Reigning NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore is next on the all-time list with eight wins.

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stefanik had six wins at the track, while Donny Lia and Preece have four apiece and Ted Christopher had three, as did Timmy Solomito.

The remainder of the 2022 schedule will follow at a later date, as will race times and broadcast information for all races.