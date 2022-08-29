NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings: Breaking down the top 10 in points after Langley
It may not seem possible, but the fight for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship has gotten even tighter between Jon McKennedy and Ron Silk.
What started as a five-point advantage for McKennedy ahead of Silk entering Saturday’s CheckeredFlag.com 150 at Virginia’s Langley Speedway is now only three points with four races left in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season.
RELATED: Complete results from Langley Speedway
Both drivers completed solid races Saturday night at Langley, with Silk finishing second while McKennedy came home two positions behind him in fourth. Neither driver could catch race winner Doug Coby, who dominated the race by leading every lap for team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. The victory by Coby helped Baldwin pad his lead at the top of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour owner standings.
Below is a breakdown of how the top 10 drivers in the standings fared during the CheckeredFlag.com 150, along with a complete look at the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings.
Jon McKennedy: 454 points
Sometimes all a driver can ask for is a quiet, uneventful night. That’s exactly what McKennedy got Saturday at Langley. He qualified and finished fourth to maintain his lead at the top of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings.
Ron Silk: 451 points
Entering the CheckeredFlag.com 150 five points in arrears of McKennedy in the standings, Silk narrowed that gap to three points Saturday night. He started fifth and worked his way up to second in the late stages of the race but had nothing for eventual race winner Coby. He now sits three points behind McKennedy with four races left this year.
Eric Goodale: 430 points
Saturday was not a good night for Goodale. He was collected in an accident that also involved Melissa Fifield in Turn 2 on Lap 109 and was never able to fully recover. He finished 12th, one lap behind race winner Coby, and sits 24 points behind McKennedy in the battle for the Tour championship.
Justin Bonsignore: 428 points
The defending Tour champion continues to play catchup from early season troubles that forced him to start the season last in the Tour standings. He started second and finished fifth Saturday evening and finds himself only two points behind Goodale for third and 26 points behind McKennedy in the series standings.
Tommy Catalano: 411 points
Catalano’s best Tour season to date continued with another strong performance Saturday evening at Langley. He started ninth and advanced three positions to finish sixth, which allowed him to go from sixth to fifth in the standings.
Austin Beers: 409 points
Beers enjoyed his best race of the season Saturday at Langley. He qualified a career-best third, which he then backed up with a career-best third-place finish. It was his first top-five finish in Tour competition, and it helped him go from seventh to sixth in the standings.
Kyle Bonsignore: 405 points
A spin late in Saturday’s race derailed Bonsignore’s day. The spin, which took place on Lap 122 in Turn 4, brought out the final caution flag of the race. With little time to recover, he ultimately finished 13th after starting 11th and dropped from fifth to seventh in the Tour standings.
Craig Lutz: 388 points
Craig Lutz followed up his victory at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park earlier this month by qualifying sixth and finishing ninth Saturday evening at Langley. He remains eighth in the standings.
Doug Coby: 330 points
Nobody was in Coby’s league Saturday at Langley. He was fastest in practice, qualified on the pole and led every lap of the CheckeredFlag.com 150 to earn his third Tour victory of the season. The victory also helped Coby move into the top 10 in the standings for the first time this season.
J.B. Fortin: 317 points
After a miserable race at Thompson, J.B. Fortin was able to put together a quiet and uneventful race at Langley. He started 12th and gained one position to finish 11th.
2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings
Pos.
Driver
Races
Wins
Top fives
Top 10s
Poles
Laps
Laps led
Average start
Average finish
Points
Diff.
1
Jon McKennedy
12
1
7
10
0
1982
170
9.6
6.8
454
—
2
Ron Silk
12
0
7
10
2
1942
232
6.4
6.8
451
-3
3
Eric Goodale
12
0
3
7
0
1990
30
8.7
8.3
430
-24
4
Justin Bonsignore
12
2
5
9
3
1755
139
4.6
9.3
428
-26
5
Tommy Catalano
12
0
2
6
0
1972
75
13
10.1
411
-43
6
Austin Beers
12
0
1
5
0
1990
0
10.9
9.9
409
-45
7
Kyle Bonsignore
12
0
2
7
0
1982
6
8.5
10.3
405
-49
8
Craig Lutz
12
1
1
5
0
1899
119
10.1
12.1
388
-66
9
Doug Coby
8
3
5
8
1
1344
444
6.1
4.6
330
-124
10
J.B. Fortin
11
0
1
2
0
1476
0
14.2
15.2
317
-137
11
Dave Sapienza
11
0
0
0
0
1679
0
15
17.5
291
-163
12
Gary McDonald
11
0
0
0
0
1711
0
22.5
19.7
267
-187
13
Patrick Emerling
8
0
3
5
0
1187
0
13.6
10.8
266
-188
14
Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.
10
0
0
0
0
1424
4
23
18.3
258
-196
15
Melissa Fifield
12
0
0
0
0
822
0
23.3
23.7
244
-210
16
Ken Heagy
8
0
0
1
0
1200
0
19.1
16.9
217
-237
17
Matt Hirschman
5
1
5
5
1
881
282
4.8
2.4
216
-238
18
Tyler Rypkema
6
0
3
3
1
940
108
10.2
9.5
210
-244
19
Jake Johnson
6
0
2
4
2
873
5
11.8
12.2
193
-261
20
Timmy Solomito
5
0
1
3
1
791
131
8
11.6
165
-289
21
Andrew Krause
5
0
2
2
0
670
70
15.4
15.4
145
-309
22
Kyle Ebersole
5
0
1
2
0
622
0
16.4
15.8
141
-313
23
Jimmy Blewett
4
1
1
2
1
599
19
7
10.5
139
-315
24
James Pritchard, Jr
4
0
0
0
0
683
0
22
17.3
130
-324
25
Donny Lia
4
0
0
2
0
553
44
13.5
14.3
121
-333
26
Mike Christopher, Jr.
3
1
2
2
0
550
28
11.3
5.7
120
-334
27
Ronnie Williams
4
0
0
0
0
735
2
7.3
14.5
119
-335
28
Ryan Preece
3
0
0
3
0
450
26
8.3
7.3
111
-343
29
Matt Kimball
4
0
0
1
0
531
0
17
17.5
106
-348
30
Eddie McCarthy
4
0
0
0
0
532
0
16.5
17.8
105
-349
31
Dylan Slepian
3
0
2
2
0
610
0
13.7
10
102
-352
32
Spencer Davis
4
0
0
1
0
487
0
16.5
18.5
102
-352
33
Sam Rameau
3
0
1
1
0
475
0
7.7
12.7
94
-360
34
Anthony Nocella
3
1
1
1
0
248
4
15.3
16
88
-366
35
Kyle Soper
2
1
1
2
0
413
39
16.5
4
84
-370
36
Chris Young
3
0
0
0
0
551
0
17
18.7
76
-378
37
John Beatty, Jr.
1
0
0
1
0
200
0
11
7
73
-381
38
J.R. Bertuccio
2
0
0
0
0
215
0
10.5
18.5
72
-382
39
Max McLaughlin
2
0
0
1
0
299
10
7
9.5
70
-384
40
Jacob Perry
2
0
0
1
0
378
0
15.5
12.5
63
-391
41
Bobby Santos III
1
0
0
0
0
100
0
16
13
58
-396
42
Brian Robie
2
0
0
1
0
299
0
12
15.5
57
-397
43
Anthony Sesley
2
0
0
0
0
247
0
14.5
17.5
53
-401
44
Chris Turbush
2
0
0
0
0
268
0
17.5
19.5
49
-405
45
Matt Brode
2
0
0
0
0
322
0
10
20
48
-406
46
Tom Rogers, Jr.
1
0
0
0
0
66
0
21
25
43
-411
47
Chuck Hossfeld
1
0
1
1
0
150
5
14
3
42
-412
48
Jeremy Gerstner
2
0
0
0
0
296
0
26.5
23
42
-412
49
Roger Turbush
2
0
0
0
0
283
0
22.5
23.5
41
-413
50
Todd Patnode
2
0
0
0
0
62
0
22
24.5
39
-415
51
John Baker
1
0
0
1
0
213
0
20
6
38
-416
52
Blake Barney
1
0
0
1
0
150
0
8
9
35
-419
53
Corey LaJoie
1
0
0
1
0
100
0
8
9
35
-419
54
Joey Coulter
2
0
0
0
0
232
0
19
27
34
-420
55
Ryan Newman
1
0
0
0
0
149
2
4
13
32
-422
56
Jamie Tomaino
1
0
0
0
0
149
0
19
14
30
-424
57
John Fortin
1
0
0
0
0
211
0
11
15
29
-425
58
Gary Putnam
1
0
0
0
0
149
0
13
15
29
-425
60
Eddie Brunnhoelzl III
1
0
0
0
0
198
0
19
16
28
-426
61
Jack Ely
1
0
0
0
0
147
0
14
16
28
-426
62
Andy Seuss
1
0
0
0
0
46
0
24
22
22
-432
63
Paul Charette
1
0
0
0
0
194
0
23
23
21
-433
64
Bryan Dauzat
1
0
0
0
0
78
0
25
24
20
-434
65
Danny Bohn
1
0
0
0
0
76
0
12
24
20
-434