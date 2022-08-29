NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings: Breaking down the top 10 in points after Langley

Adam Fenwick
·8 min read
It may not seem possible, but the fight for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship has gotten even tighter between Jon McKennedy and Ron Silk.

What started as a five-point advantage for McKennedy ahead of Silk entering Saturday’s CheckeredFlag.com 150 at Virginia’s Langley Speedway is now only three points with four races left in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season.

RELATED: Complete results from Langley Speedway

Both drivers completed solid races Saturday night at Langley, with Silk finishing second while McKennedy came home two positions behind him in fourth. Neither driver could catch race winner Doug Coby, who dominated the race by leading every lap for team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. The victory by Coby helped Baldwin pad his lead at the top of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour owner standings.

Below is a breakdown of how the top 10 drivers in the standings fared during the CheckeredFlag.com 150, along with a complete look at the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings.

Doug Coby, driver of the #7 John Blewett Inc. Modified celebrates winning the CheckeredFlag.com 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Larry King Law\
  1. Jon McKennedy: 454 points

Sometimes all a driver can ask for is a quiet, uneventful night. That’s exactly what McKennedy got Saturday at Langley. He qualified and finished fourth to maintain his lead at the top of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings.

  1. Ron Silk: 451 points

Entering the CheckeredFlag.com 150 five points in arrears of McKennedy in the standings, Silk narrowed that gap to three points Saturday night. He started fifth and worked his way up to second in the late stages of the race but had nothing for eventual race winner Coby. He now sits three points behind McKennedy with four races left this year.

  1. Eric Goodale: 430 points

Saturday was not a good night for Goodale. He was collected in an accident that also involved Melissa Fifield in Turn 2 on Lap 109 and was never able to fully recover. He finished 12th, one lap behind race winner Coby, and sits 24 points behind McKennedy in the battle for the Tour championship.

  1. Justin Bonsignore: 428 points

The defending Tour champion continues to play catchup from early season troubles that forced him to start the season last in the Tour standings. He started second and finished fifth Saturday evening and finds himself only two points behind Goodale for third and 26 points behind McKennedy in the series standings.

  1. Tommy Catalano: 411 points

Catalano’s best Tour season to date continued with another strong performance Saturday evening at Langley. He started ninth and advanced three positions to finish sixth, which allowed him to go from sixth to fifth in the standings.

  1. Austin Beers: 409 points

Beers enjoyed his best race of the season Saturday at Langley. He qualified a career-best third, which he then backed up with a career-best third-place finish. It was his first top-five finish in Tour competition, and it helped him go from seventh to sixth in the standings.

  1. Kyle Bonsignore: 405 points

A spin late in Saturday’s race derailed Bonsignore’s day. The spin, which took place on Lap 122 in Turn 4, brought out the final caution flag of the race. With little time to recover, he ultimately finished 13th after starting 11th and dropped from fifth to seventh in the Tour standings.

  1. Craig Lutz: 388 points

Craig Lutz followed up his victory at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park earlier this month by qualifying sixth and finishing ninth Saturday evening at Langley. He remains eighth in the standings.

  1. Doug Coby: 330 points

Nobody was in Coby’s league Saturday at Langley. He was fastest in practice, qualified on the pole and led every lap of the CheckeredFlag.com 150 to earn his third Tour victory of the season. The victory also helped Coby move into the top 10 in the standings for the first time this season.

  1. J.B. Fortin: 317 points

After a miserable race at Thompson, J.B. Fortin was able to put together a quiet and uneventful race at Langley. He started 12th and gained one position to finish 11th.

2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings

Pos. 

Driver

Races

Wins

Top fives

Top 10s

Poles

Laps

Laps led

Average start

Average finish

Points

Diff.

1

Jon McKennedy

12

1

7

10

0

1982

170

9.6

6.8

454

2

Ron Silk

12

0

7

10

2

1942

232

6.4

6.8

451

-3

3

Eric Goodale

12

0

3

7

0

1990

30

8.7

8.3

430

-24

4

Justin Bonsignore

12

2

5

9

3

1755

139

4.6

9.3

428

-26

5

Tommy Catalano

12

0

2

6

0

1972

75

13

10.1

411

-43

6

Austin Beers

12

0

1

5

0

1990

0

10.9

9.9

409

-45

7

Kyle Bonsignore

12

0

2

7

0

1982

6

8.5

10.3

405

-49

8

Craig Lutz

12

1

1

5

0

1899

119

10.1

12.1

388

-66

9

Doug Coby

8

3

5

8

1

1344

444

6.1

4.6

330

-124

10

J.B. Fortin

11

0

1

2

0

1476

0

14.2

15.2

317

-137

11

Dave Sapienza

11

0

0

0

0

1679

0

15

17.5

291

-163

12

Gary McDonald

11

0

0

0

0

1711

0

22.5

19.7

267

-187

13

Patrick Emerling

8

0

3

5

0

1187

0

13.6

10.8

266

-188

14

Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.

10

0

0

0

0

1424

4

23

18.3

258

-196

15

Melissa Fifield

12

0

0

0

0

822

0

23.3

23.7

244

-210

16

Ken Heagy

8

0

0

1

0

1200

0

19.1

16.9

217

-237

17

Matt Hirschman

5

1

5

5

1

881

282

4.8

2.4

216

-238

18

Tyler Rypkema

6

0

3

3

1

940

108

10.2

9.5

210

-244

19

Jake Johnson

6

0

2

4

2

873

5

11.8

12.2

193

-261

20

Timmy Solomito

5

0

1

3

1

791

131

8

11.6

165

-289

21

Andrew Krause

5

0

2

2

0

670

70

15.4

15.4

145

-309

22

Kyle Ebersole

5

0

1

2

0

622

0

16.4

15.8

141

-313

23

Jimmy Blewett

4

1

1

2

1

599

19

7

10.5

139

-315

24

James Pritchard, Jr

4

0

0

0

0

683

0

22

17.3

130

-324

25

Donny Lia

4

0

0

2

0

553

44

13.5

14.3

121

-333

26

Mike Christopher, Jr.

3

1

2

2

0

550

28

11.3

5.7

120

-334

27

Ronnie Williams

4

0

0

0

0

735

2

7.3

14.5

119

-335

28

Ryan Preece

3

0

0

3

0

450

26

8.3

7.3

111

-343

29

Matt Kimball

4

0

0

1

0

531

0

17

17.5

106

-348

30

Eddie McCarthy

4

0

0

0

0

532

0

16.5

17.8

105

-349

31

Dylan Slepian

3

0

2

2

0

610

0

13.7

10

102

-352

32

Spencer Davis

4

0

0

1

0

487

0

16.5

18.5

102

-352

33

Sam Rameau

3

0

1

1

0

475

0

7.7

12.7

94

-360

34

Anthony Nocella

3

1

1

1

0

248

4

15.3

16

88

-366

35

Kyle Soper

2

1

1

2

0

413

39

16.5

4

84

-370

36

Chris Young

3

0

0

0

0

551

0

17

18.7

76

-378

37

John Beatty, Jr.

1

0

0

1

0

200

0

11

7

73

-381

38

J.R. Bertuccio

2

0

0

0

0

215

0

10.5

18.5

72

-382

39

Max McLaughlin

2

0

0

1

0

299

10

7

9.5

70

-384

40

Jacob Perry

2

0

0

1

0

378

0

15.5

12.5

63

-391

41

Bobby Santos III

1

0

0

0

0

100

0

16

13

58

-396

42

Brian Robie

2

0

0

1

0

299

0

12

15.5

57

-397

43

Anthony Sesley

2

0

0

0

0

247

0

14.5

17.5

53

-401

44

Chris Turbush

2

0

0

0

0

268

0

17.5

19.5

49

-405

45

Matt Brode

2

0

0

0

0

322

0

10

20

48

-406

46

Tom Rogers, Jr.

1

0

0

0

0

66

0

21

25

43

-411

47

Chuck Hossfeld

1

0

1

1

0

150

5

14

3

42

-412

48

Jeremy Gerstner

2

0

0

0

0

296

0

26.5

23

42

-412

49

Roger Turbush

2

0

0

0

0

283

0

22.5

23.5

41

-413

50

Todd Patnode

2

0

0

0

0

62

0

22

24.5

39

-415

51

John Baker

1

0

0

1

0

213

0

20

6

38

-416

52

Blake Barney

1

0

0

1

0

150

0

8

9

35

-419

53

Corey LaJoie

1

0

0

1

0

100

0

8

9

35

-419

54

Joey Coulter

2

0

0

0

0

232

0

19

27

34

-420

55

Ryan Newman

1

0

0

0

0

149

2

4

13

32

-422

56

Jamie Tomaino

1

0

0

0

0

149

0

19

14

30

-424

57

John Fortin

1

0

0

0

0

211

0

11

15

29

-425

58

Gary Putnam

1

0

0

0

0

149

0

13

15

29

-425

60

Eddie Brunnhoelzl III

1

0

0

0

0

198

0

19

16

28

-426

61

Jack Ely

1

0

0

0

0

147

0

14

16

28

-426

62

Andy Seuss

1

0

0

0

0

46

0

24

22

22

-432

63

Paul Charette

1

0

0

0

0

194

0

23

23

21

-433

64

Bryan Dauzat

1

0

0

0

0

78

0

25

24

20

-434

65

Danny Bohn

1

0

0

0

0

76

0

12

24

20

-434

