NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings: Breaking down the top 10 in points after Langley

It may not seem possible, but the fight for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship has gotten even tighter between Jon McKennedy and Ron Silk.

What started as a five-point advantage for McKennedy ahead of Silk entering Saturday’s CheckeredFlag.com 150 at Virginia’s Langley Speedway is now only three points with four races left in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season.

Both drivers completed solid races Saturday night at Langley, with Silk finishing second while McKennedy came home two positions behind him in fourth. Neither driver could catch race winner Doug Coby, who dominated the race by leading every lap for team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. The victory by Coby helped Baldwin pad his lead at the top of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour owner standings.

Below is a breakdown of how the top 10 drivers in the standings fared during the CheckeredFlag.com 150, along with a complete look at the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings.

Doug Coby, driver of the #7 John Blewett Inc. Modified celebrates winning the CheckeredFlag.com 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Larry King Law

Jon McKennedy: 454 points

Sometimes all a driver can ask for is a quiet, uneventful night. That’s exactly what McKennedy got Saturday at Langley. He qualified and finished fourth to maintain his lead at the top of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings.

Ron Silk: 451 points

Entering the CheckeredFlag.com 150 five points in arrears of McKennedy in the standings, Silk narrowed that gap to three points Saturday night. He started fifth and worked his way up to second in the late stages of the race but had nothing for eventual race winner Coby. He now sits three points behind McKennedy with four races left this year.

Eric Goodale: 430 points

Saturday was not a good night for Goodale. He was collected in an accident that also involved Melissa Fifield in Turn 2 on Lap 109 and was never able to fully recover. He finished 12th, one lap behind race winner Coby, and sits 24 points behind McKennedy in the battle for the Tour championship.

Justin Bonsignore: 428 points

The defending Tour champion continues to play catchup from early season troubles that forced him to start the season last in the Tour standings. He started second and finished fifth Saturday evening and finds himself only two points behind Goodale for third and 26 points behind McKennedy in the series standings.

Tommy Catalano: 411 points

Catalano’s best Tour season to date continued with another strong performance Saturday evening at Langley. He started ninth and advanced three positions to finish sixth, which allowed him to go from sixth to fifth in the standings.

Austin Beers: 409 points

Beers enjoyed his best race of the season Saturday at Langley. He qualified a career-best third, which he then backed up with a career-best third-place finish. It was his first top-five finish in Tour competition, and it helped him go from seventh to sixth in the standings.

Kyle Bonsignore: 405 points

A spin late in Saturday’s race derailed Bonsignore’s day. The spin, which took place on Lap 122 in Turn 4, brought out the final caution flag of the race. With little time to recover, he ultimately finished 13th after starting 11th and dropped from fifth to seventh in the Tour standings.

Craig Lutz: 388 points

Craig Lutz followed up his victory at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park earlier this month by qualifying sixth and finishing ninth Saturday evening at Langley. He remains eighth in the standings.

Doug Coby: 330 points

Nobody was in Coby’s league Saturday at Langley. He was fastest in practice, qualified on the pole and led every lap of the CheckeredFlag.com 150 to earn his third Tour victory of the season. The victory also helped Coby move into the top 10 in the standings for the first time this season.

J.B. Fortin: 317 points

After a miserable race at Thompson, J.B. Fortin was able to put together a quiet and uneventful race at Langley. He started 12th and gained one position to finish 11th.

2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings