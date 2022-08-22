NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings: Breaking down the top 10 in points after Thompson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Fenwick
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jon McKennedy
    American racing driver
  • Justin Bonsignore
    Racecar driver

After leading the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings for much of the season, Ron Silk has gone from the chased to the chaser.

Jon McKennedy, who picked up his first victory of the season on July 29 at Claremont Motorsports Park, has moved ahead of Silk and into the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship lead following last Thursday’s race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

RELATED: Complete results from Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Silk and McKennedy were involved and not one, but two incidents during Thursday’s race. The second incident saw McKennedy make contact with the rear bumper of Silk’s Modified, sending him spinning in Turn 1. Silk was unable to recover from that incident and finished 12th. McKennedy would go on to finish fourth, which was enough to give him a five-point advantage on Silk in the battle for the championship.

Below is a breakdown of how the top 10 drivers in the standings fared during the Phoenix Communications 150, along with a complete look at the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings.

Craig Lutz, driver of the #82 Horton Avenue Materials, celebrates in victory lane after winning the Phoenix Communications 150 for the Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on August 18, 2022 in Claremont, New Hampshire. (Adam Glanzman/NASCAR)
Craig Lutz, driver of the #82 Horton Avenue Materials, celebrates in victory lane after winning the Phoenix Communications 150 for the Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on August 18, 2022 in Claremont, New Hampshire. (Adam Glanzman/NASCAR)

  1. Jon McKennedy: 414 points

Jon McKennedy made the best of an otherwise chaotic race to leave Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park as the new NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship leader. He led 17 laps at the midway point of the race, but was swept up in a multi-car crash on Lap 91 that started with contact between himself and Ron Silk, but was able to continue. He then made contact with Silk again later on Lap 133, but was able to avoid damage while Silk spun to bring out the caution. McKennedy ultimately finished fourth, his sixth top-five finish of the season.

  1. Ron Silk: 409 points

Thursday’s race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park is likely won Ron Silk would prefer to forget. He started second, but that was the highlight of the day. He was involved in the two aforementioned incidents with McKennedy and ultimately finished 12th, which cost him the lead in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings as a result.

  1. Eric Goodale: 398 points

The Phoenix Communications 150 was a good race for Eric Goodale, who avoided several incidents on his way to a runner-up finish. It was his third top-five finish of the season and allowed him to close to within 16 points of McKennedy in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings.

  1. Justin Bonsignore: 389 points

Justin Bonsignore was one of six drivers swept up in a crash in Turn 4 on Lap 91 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, but his car sustained minimal damage and he was able to continue. He ultimately crossed the finish line in fifth to earn his fourth top-five finish this season. He now sits 25 points behind McKennedy in the battle for the Tour championship.

  1. Kyle Bonsignore: 374 points

Kyle Bonsignore was also one of the six drivers involved in the crash in Turn 4 on Lap 91, but like his cousin Justin he was able to continue. He brought his car home seventh after starting 14th, which allowed him to jump from seventh to fifth in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings.

  1. Tommy Catalano: 373 points

Strategy allowed Tommy Catalano to lead five laps during Thursday’s Phoenix Communications 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, but he didn’t have the speed to keep up with the race leaders. He eventually fell one lap down and was unable to recover, resulting in a 15th-place finish. He dropped from fifth to sixth in the Tour standings.

  1. Austin Beers: 368 points

What looked like a good race for Austin Beers turned bad late in the Phoenix Communications 150 when he was involved in the last accident of the night on Lap 139. He and veteran Donny Lia were involved in a crash that ended the night for Lia. Beers was able to finish the race one lap down, but he was scored 16th after starting seventh. He fell one position in the Tour standings as a result, going from sixth to seventh.

  1. Craig Lutz: 353 points

A difficult season finally turned around Thursday for Craig Lutz, who dominated the Phoenix Communications 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park to earn his first victory of the season and his first win since a victory at Thompson in 2020. He took the lead for the first time on Lap 6 and took the lead for the final time on Lap 99. He led a race-high 119 laps on his way to victory.

  1. Dave Sapienza: 291 points

It was another rough day for veteran Modified racer Dave Sapienza, who was involved in a crash on Lap 81 with J.B. Fortin and Gary McDonald. The damage was too much for Sapienza to continue and he was credited with a 23rd-place finish.

  1. J.B. Fortin: 284 points

The only driver whose day was worse than that of Sapienza was J.B. Fortin, who admitted even before the race started that his Modified was down on power. Things only got worse for Fortin when he was swept up in the aforementioned crash with Sapienza and McDonald, ending his race and resulting in a 24th-place finish.

2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings

Pos. 

Driver

Races

Wins

Top fives

Top 10s

Poles

Laps

Laps led

Average start

Average finish

Points

Diff.

1

Jon McKennedy

11

1

6

9

0

1832

170

10.1

7

414

2

Ron Silk

11

0

6

9

2

1792

232

6.5

7.2

409

-5

3

Eric Goodale

11

0

3

7

0

1841

30

8.5

7.9

398

-16

4

Justin Bonsignore

11

2

4

8

3

1605

139

4.8

9.7

389

-25

5

Kyle Bonsignore

11

0

2

7

0

1833

6

8.3

10.1

374

-40

6

Tommy Catalano

11

0

2

5

0

1822

75

13.4

10.5

373

-41

7

Austin Beers

11

0

0

4

0

1840

0

11.6

10.5

368

-46

8

Craig Lutz

11

1

1

4

0

1749

119

10.5

12.4

353

-61

9

Dave Sapienza

11

0

0

0

0

1679

0

15

17.5

291

-123

10

J.B. Fortin

10

0

1

2

0

1327

0

14.4

15.6

284

-130

11

Doug Coby

7

2

4

7

0

1194

294

6.9

5.1

282

-132

12

Patrick Emerling

8

0

3

5

0

1187

0

13.6

10.8

266

-148

13

Gary McDonald

10

0

0

0

0

1566

0

23.2

20

240

-174

14

Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.

9

0

0

0

0

1276

4

23.6

18.6

230

-184

15

Melissa Fifield

11

0

0

0

0

725

0

23.9

24.2

218

-196

16

Matt Hirschman

5

1

5

5

1

881

282

4.8

2.4

216

-198

17

Tyler Rypkema

6

0

3

3

1

940

108

10.2

9.5

210

-204

18

Ken Heagy

7

0

0

0

0

1050

0

19.7

17.9

183

-231

19

Timmy Solomito

5

0

1

3

1

791

131

8

11.6

165

-249

20

Jake Johnson

5

0

2

3

2

723

5

12.8

13

157

-257

21

Andrew Krause

5

0

2

2

0

670

70

15.4

15.4

145

-269

22

Jimmy Blewett

4

1

1

2

1

599

19

7

10.5

139

-275

23

James Pritchard, Jr

4

0

0

0

0

683

0

22

17.3

130

-284

24

Donny Lia

4

0

0

2

0

553

44

13.5

14.3

121

-293

25

Mike Christopher, Jr.

3

1

2

2

0

550

28

11.3

5.7

120

-294

26

Ronnie Williams

4

0

0

0

0

735

2

7.3

14.5

119

-295

27

Ryan Preece

3

0

0

3

0

450

26

8.3

7.3

111

-303

28

Matt Kimball

4

0

0

1

0

531

0

17

17.5

106

-308

29

Eddie McCarthy

4

0

0

0

0

532

0

16.5

17.8

105

-309

30

Kyle Ebersole

4

0

1

1

0

472

0

18.5

18

104

-310

31

Dylan Slepian

3

0

2

2

0

610

0

13.7

10

102

-312

32

Spencer Davis

4

0

0

1

0

487

0

16.5

18.5

102

-312

33

Sam Rameau

3

0

1

1

0

475

0

7.7

12.7

94

-320

34

Anthony Nocella

3

1

1

1

0

248

4

15.3

16

88

-326

35

Kyle Soper

2

1

1

2

0

413

39

16.5

4

84

-330

36

Chris Young

3

0

0

0

0

551

0

17

18.7

76

-338

37

John Beatty, Jr.

1

0

0

1

0

200

0

11

7

73

-341

38

Max McLaughlin

2

0

0

1

0

299

10

7

9.5

70

-344

39

Jacob Perry

2

0

0

1

0

378

0

15.5

12.5

63

-351

40

Bobby Santos III

1

0

0

0

0

100

0

16

13

58

-356

41

Brian Robie

2

0

0

1

0

299

0

12

15.5

57

-357

42

Anthony Sesley

2

0

0

0

0

247

0

14.5

17.5

53

-361

43

Chris Turbush

2

0

0

0

0

268

0

17.5

19.5

49

-365

44

Matt Brode

2

0

0

0

0

322

0

10

20

48

-366

45

J.R. Bertuccio

1

0

0

0

0

198

0

7

18

47

-367

46

Tom Rogers, Jr.

1

0

0

0

0

66

0

21

25

43

-371

47

Chuck Hossfeld

1

0

1

1

0

150

5

14

3

42

-372

48

Jeremy Gerstner

2

0

0

0

0

296

0

26.5

23

42

-372

49

Roger Turbush

2

0

0

0

0

283

0

22.5

23.5

41

-373

50

Todd Patnode

2

0

0

0

0

62

0

22

24.5

39

-375

51

John Baker

1

0

0

1

0

213

0

20

6

38

-376

52

Blake Barney

1

0

0

1

0

150

0

8

9

35

-379

53

Corey LaJoie

1

0

0

1

0

100

0

8

9

35

-379

54

Joey Coulter

2

0

0

0

0

232

0

19

27

34

-380

55

Ryan Newman

1

0

0

0

0

149

2

4

13

32

-382

56

John Fortin

1

0

0

0

0

211

0

11

15

29

-385

58

Eddie Brunnhoelzl III

1

0

0

0

0

198

0

19

16

28

-386

59

Jack Ely

1

0

0

0

0

147

0

14

16

28

-386

60

Andy Seuss

1

0

0

0

0

46

0

24

22

22

-392

61

Paul Charette

1

0

0

0

0

194

0

23

23

21

-393

62

Bryan Dauzat

1

0

0

0

0

78

0

25

24

20

-394

63

Danny Bohn

1

0

0

0

0

76

0

12

24

20

-394

Recommended Stories