NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to return to Thompson Speedway in 2022

After a one-year hiatus, Thompson Speedway will return to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule in 2022 with a Wednesday, Aug. 17, race.

The storied Connecticut 5/8-mile track has hosted 148 Whelen Modified Tour races, starting in 1985. The track also hosted a pair of NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour races in 2011 and 2012.

RELATED: More on track history

“We are looking forward to returning to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park,” said Jimmy Wilson, NASCAR Senior Director of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. “Thompson has been a great track and put on some of the most memorable races over the years and we look forward to putting on more of those memorable races for our loyal Connecticut area and Thompson Speedway fans.”

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Mike Stefanik holds the all-time wins record in the series at Thompson with 15 victories. Ted Christopher is second with 13, while reigning and three-time series champion Justin Bonsignore has 12 victories there.

Bonsignore also holds the record for most consecutive NWMT victories at Thompson with six straight in 2018 and 2019. Richie Evans (the first four NWMT races held at Thompson in 1985), Jeff Fuller (1991-1992), Steve Park (1995-1996), Stefanik (1998) and Christopher (2010-2011) are all next with four consecutive wins.

In total, 36 drivers have recorded a NWMT race win at Thompson Speedway. The most recent winners in 2020 were Ron Silk and Craig Lutz.