NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour introduces measures to improve efficiencies for teams

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is introducing several measures designed to improve efficiencies for teams that will go into effect beginning with the Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 at New York’s Riverhead Raceway on May 18.

Over the course of the remaining 12 races on the 2024 Modified Tour schedule, the overall tire allotment will be reduced, providing a financial savings for teams through the rest of the season.

In alignment with the tire reduction, at tracks that require a tire change (with the exception of New Hampshire Motor Speedway), teams will now only be permitted to change a maximum of two tires per caution period (previously, they may change all four tires during a caution period).

In addition, practice time will be reduced by approximately 15 – 30 minutes per event, excluding the Martinsville Speedway championship weekend. This will allow race-day schedules to be condensed and permit teams to arrive at tracks later in the day.

“When we announced the 2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season schedule, we were proud that it provided balance for our competitors and teams, who manage their jobs and families away from the track,” NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour director Jimmy Wilson said. “As we continue through the season, NASCAR is always looking for ways to improve efficiencies for our teams.

“By reducing the tire allotment at several events and reducing practice time at all tracks (with the exception of Martinsville), we know this will help teams maximize their resources and time without sacrificing the high quality of racing fans expect from the Tour.”