Due to scheduling difficulties and conflicts during the remainder of the 2023 season, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and JDV Productions have canceled the Clash at Claremont 150 that was postponed due to weather on Saturday, July 29, at Claremont Motorsports Park.

The Whelen Modified Tour schedule resumes this Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lancaster Motorplex with the Nu-Way Auto Parts 150.